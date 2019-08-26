Kim Kardashian is a lot of things — a mother, a wife, a sister, a reality TV star, an entrepreneur, a law student. But she's also someone who has begun to really listen to her fans', followers', and customers' opinions when it comes to her business ventures. When Kardashian initially received backlash for cultural appropriation surrounding the original name for her shapewear line, "Kimono," she took in the outrage, had a moment to reflect, moved back the release date, decided she would be changing the brand's name. Then, she announced on Monday, Aug. 26, that she would rename the brand "SKIMS." Now, if you're wondering where to get SKIMS and when it will become available, I have the deets.

According to an Instagram post that Kim shared to her personal account, SKIMS will be available come Tuesday, Sept. 10, exclusively on SKIMS.com. And in addition to the new name, the new solutionwear company will also launch with an even larger size range than originally planned.

In her original Instagram post announcing the launch of the new line, Kim shared that the collection would feature shapewear products available in nine different skin tone shades in sizes XXS — 4XL. Now, according to newest Kim's Instagram caption, the new line will be available in sizes XXS — 5XL. Among the shapewear, you can find things like leotards, bralettes, underwear, bike shorts, and more.

Regarding her decision to change the name of the brand, Kim also detailed in her Instagram caption how much she values her fans' feedback. "My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me — I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," the entrepreneur said. "After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear coming September 10."

In addition to the brand's new name also incorporating her own first name, she shared that the name SKIMS refers to how the shapewear skims the body. "I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone's skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies."

If you pay the least bit of attention to Kim and her many brands, then you've likely noticed that her name always comes into play when naming the companies. There's Kimoji, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance — you get the picture. So when Kim originally dubbed her new shapewear line "Kimono," she seemingly did so as a play on her name. However, fans were quick to call out the name as culturally appropriative of the traditional Japanese garment. Though Kim was adamant that she had never meant to culturally appropriate with the name — nor had she trademarked "Kimono" in a way that others couldn't use the word — she eventually came around with the decision to re-evaluate. Thus, came SKIMS and the proof that, with 146 million followers watching her every move, Kim is paying attention to what her fans and critics alike have to say.

This isn't the first time that Kim pushed back a launch date on a product to ensure that it met expectations. In fact, Kim and Kylie finally just released their Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance scents on Friday, Aug. 23, after haulting production for a few months when the fragrances didn't meet durability tests, proving that Kim values her customers and wants to provide them with the best products possible.

If you're in the market for creative shapewear to rock under your favorite looks, then be sure to sign up for notifications about the launch of SKIMS on SKIMS.com, so you can shop it as soon as it drops on Sept. 10.