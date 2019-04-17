As someone who is overly invested in everything Kim Kardashian says, does, and posts, I was planning to buy not one, not two, but all three of her new perfumes, created with sis Kylie Jenner and announced just earlier this week. However, whilst checking her social media this morning (If you don't do this every AM with your fave celebs, I just can't relate.) I was totally caught off guard, not by something she posted, but by posts that were no longer there. What happened to the KKW Fragrance x Kylie Instagrams? It's a question that's been on my mind for the past few hours, and I'm not the only one. Fans are bombarding the sisters' social media accounts asking for answers, but the Kar-Jen clan has been radio silent. Will I no longer be able to treat myself to the seriously adorable lip-shaped perfumes? The answer, as of now, is unclear.

Update: On Wednesday, April 17, Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to provide an update on the KKW Fragrance x Kylie collection. Due to failures in durability testing, the launch of the fragrances has been delayed. In an Instagram post, Kardashian said:

Earlier: ICYMI, Kim Kardashian's perfume line, KKW Fragrance, took to Instagram just a few days ago to announce their latest drop, a three-piece collaboration called Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance. The new products were three lip-shaped perfumes inspired by Kylie Cosmetics and the iconic Kylie Lip Kits, done in shades of red, pink, and nude. So cute, right? I certainly thought so, and the rest of the Internet did, too. That's why I'm so shocked to see all traces of the perfume pulled from the KKW Fragrance Instagram and website without warning. What gives? Elite Daily reached out to KKW Fragrance for comment, but received no reply at time of publication.

Just two days ago, my Instagram feed was overwhelmed by photos and videos of Kim, Kylie, and these three perfumes:

However, all posts have been removed for unexpained reasons, and the KKW Fragrance feed is back to promoting Kardashian's other fragrances, with no mention of the collab:

What happened? Nothing's been confirmed, so I've got my fingers crossed Kardashian takes to Twitter soon to debrief her fans, as she so often does when issues arise. Until then, Instagram users are asking all the hard-hitting questions in the comments section of the brand's . "Where is ur kylie stuff?" wrote one user, another asking, "What happened to the Kylie perfume post?" Others expressed interest in buying the perfumes, and were disappointed to no longer see the information up on the brand's website: ""why did you delete the posts about the new fragrances and delete from kkw site," wrote one user, "I wanted to see the notes but its been deleted."

Do I even need to say it? This is truly a case for the FBI:

Just yesterday, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share how excited she was about the collaboration. She's been a fan of Kim's perfumes since they first launched, and seemed thrilled to finally have her own in the lineup. The videos have since been deleted, and neither sister's social media shows any traces of the collab we were all excited about just a couple of days ago.

I hate to ask this, but...Do we think this is T-Swift related?

Fans were shocked (and some, annoyed) when Kim announced that the collab would go live on April 26, given that her frenemy — Or perhaps her full-on enemy? I don't really know how they left off! — Taylor Swift has basically reserved the same date for the ~something~ she's releasing, which is hopefully a new album, but no one knows for sure.

"“Sis everyone’s going to be too busy with Taylor Swift on the 26th to buy your perfume,” a Swiftie wrote on the now-deleted Instagram post announcing the fragrance release date. Maybe Kim and Kylie thought the Taylor Swift fans had a point? For now, nothing's confirmed, but fingers crossed the perfumes will still launch soon, because I'm dying to get my hands on them.