What do you get when you have a family full of famous, business-minded siblings? Endless collaborations. Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Kylie Jenner have worked together on not just one super successful KKW x Kylie Cosmetics collection, but two. And now, the family's two biggest beauty moguls are gearing up to launch yet another collection together, but this one doesn't include a single lip kit. Kim and Kylie are launching three new perfumes and everyone is wondering what scents are in KKW Fragrance x Kylie Collection?

Kardashian and Jenner have always been super supportive of each other's beauty ventures — Kylie has even showed off her collection of the KKW Fragrances she wears on repeat on Instagram. So it's no wonder why she decided to team up with big-sis Kim for her very first foray into fragrance.

If you've been marathoning recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you might've caught a glimpse of the perfume already. Kim and Kylie gave fans of the show a first look when they went fragrance testing while hanging out together. In the scene, you can see three different fragrance bottles shaped like lips (this is a not-so-subtle homage to Kylie's beauty brand) in three colors: red, pink, and nude. But it wasn't until today that the sisters posted the first campaign image on Instagram — and in true Kardashian fashion, the photos did not disappoint.

In the campaign, shot by famous music video director Hype Williams, you can see Kim wearing a teal asymmetrical one-legged unitard and lavender makeup. Then, behind her, Kylie is wearing the same outfit in lavender, with teal makeup to match Kim's outfit. They both have their hair parted in the middle with long, soft waves throughout. And honestly, this photo is making them look more like twins than step-sisters.

Now that we know what they look like in the first promotional footage for their latest collab, what do the products they've got coming smell like?

Floral

NUDE LIPS $40 KKW Fragrance

One of the main notes in Nude Lips is peony, a KKW Fragrance favorite, which can be found in previous scents like Kimoji Vibes, KKW Hearts Baby Girl, and KKW Crystal Gardenia Citrus. Other notes in the scent include magnolia, jasmine, lily of the valley, and vanilla, so if floral fragrances are your thing, this is the one for you.

Musky

RED LIPS $40 KKW Fragrance

Red Lips is a bit more spicy with blood orange zest, red cedar, and musks. For this one, Kim and Kylie rolled out a brand new scent addition: red lotus blossoms.

Vacay

PINK LIPS $40 KKW Fragrance

Pink Lips is a summer-ready cocktail of coconut, sandalwood, liquid amber, mandarin, and Italian bergamot. Think: basking in the Italian sun with a fresh coconut water in hand.

The Red Lips, Nude Lips, and Pink Lips fragrances will launch at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) on April 26 on the KKW Fragrance website. Even if you can't smell these in real life, I think it's safe to say each one of these scents will smell as good as they look. And even if you don't love the scent, let's be real: It'll make for a really, really good Instagram post.