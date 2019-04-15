It was a Monday like any other: Slow, a little boring, the kind of day that has me refreshing Instagram 1,000 times before noon, desperate for something to pique my interest. At refresh number 10,000, I finally came across a post declaring news that made my heart skip a beat — Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have finally announced their long-awaited perfume collab. Suddenly, my Monday is no longer mundane, and I'll be devoting the rest of the week to obsessing over where to buy the KKW Fragrance x Kylie Jenner perfumes, what they smell like, when they drop, et cetera. Shout out to the Kardashians for starting off my week on a high note; I was mad about there not being a new episode of Keeping Up last night, but now I totally forgive you.

Given that Kim Kardashian's über-successful cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, was born from a lip kit collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner's line, Kylie Cosmetics, it makes sense that this duo would continue collabing on new, destined-to-sell-out products. After their OG team-up, they launched a second KKW x Kylie Cosmetics collab, and both times around, shoppers snapped up sets containing four Kim K-approved lipsticks. This time, though, the name of the game has changed, and the girls are utilizing KKW Fragrance, Kardashian's perfume company, to collab on three Kylie-specific scents.

When I saw this in my Instagram feed, I almost dropped my phone:

"Three colorful bottles in nude, pink and red," the caption clarifies, as the girls clutch the pink and red lip-shaped bottles and smize. Also, not to distract from the perfumes, but can we talk about Kardashian's clear jelly flip flop? And her one-legged jumpsuit with a built-in sock? This woman can look good in anything, let me tell you.

Anyway, back to the perfumes. Behold, Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance:

Before we delve into deets, I need to take a second to pat myself on the back. When the Season 16 premiere of KUWTK showed the girls picking out a pink lip-shaped bottle, I mused that perhaps there'd be various "shades" to go with multiple scents, given that the bottle gives off Kimoji-vibes, and Kim usually drops her Kimoji fragrances in sets of three. I quite literally guessed that they'd have a red, a pink, and a nude, and I know you don't care, but I sure do.

I of course have pink, red, and nude Kylie Lip Kits in my collection, so I guess I should buy all three perfumes so I can match, right?

If you'd rather go by scent than shade, allow me to break down the notes for each perfume. Red Lips ($40, coming soon to kkwfragrance.com), is described as an "opulent white floral" featuring blood orange zest, red lotus flower, red gardenia, exotic ylang, ambrette, vanilla bean, red cedar, and musk. So feminine and sexy.

Next up is Pink Lips ($40, coming soon to kkwfragrance.com), described as a "solar floral coconut." Interesting. This scent has notes of mandarin, italian bergamot, solar gardenia, coconut, tiare, pink musk, sandalwood, and amber, so it's a more playful summertime scent.

Last but not least is Nude Lips ($40, kkwfragrance.com), a classic "vanilla amber musk." Yum alert. There are notes of solar spices, lily of the valley, magnolia, jasmine, peony, tahitian vanilla, amber, and musk. I think the nude bottle is so adorable, so I'm glad I love the scent, too. I did notice that it's the only one without notes of gardenia — considering KKW Fragrance launched originally with three gardenia-inspired scents, it's safe to say Kim has a favorite note for fragrances.

Last but not least, shoppers can buy the Lips Bundle ($120, kkwfragrance.com) if they want all three to proudly display:

BTW, "Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance" is written on the back of each bottle, and the upper lip is technically the cap:

This trio of perfumes hasn't even officially dropped, and I already want an expansion. I need a lip-shaped bottle for every sister! Kim is the nude, obvi, Kylie can be red, and we all know Khloé loves a good bright pink. I need a night-out scent in a berry bottle for Kourtney, and some sort of transparent situation to channel a glossy, natural lip for Kendall. I predicted the three shades the first time around, so fingers crossed I can will a few more bottles into existence.

As far as snagging these three, though, they launch officially on the KKW Beauty site on April 26 at noon PST. There's no mention of the collab on the Kylie Cosmetics website or Instagram, so it's not likely they'll be available there, nor on the KKW Beauty site. KKW Fragrance does sell in Ulta stores, so perhaps the lips will hit shelves there soon? As of now, the KKW Fragrance website is the only confirmed place at which shoppers can buy these perfumes, so you best believe I'll have my nude lip kit expertly applied on April 26, ready to buy the matching fragrance the second it becomes available.