Your morning coffee run is about to get an upgrade, thanks to a sweet freebie deal for caffeine fans at Dunkin’. If you aren’t member yet, Dunkin’s loyalty program has special promos that’ll snag you plenty of complimentary cups of joe — including a free Cold Brew — and joining the program is completely free. If you’re ready to sip on your favorite pick-me-ups without spending any cash, here’s how to get Dunkin’s free coffee offers with DD Perks.

If you’re a coffee lover, it’s a good idea to check out Dunkin's DD Perks — after all, you could be earning points toward some caffeinated freebies every time you visit the chain. Once you join the loyalty program, you’ll be eligible for a free Cold Brew when you sign up and a free drink every 200 points. There are also plenty of opportunities to earn multipe number the points throughout the year.

You can easily sign up for the program by heading to the DD Perks sign-up form — which includes filling out your contact info like your name, email, phone number, and birthday — or by downloading the Dunkin’ app on the App Store or Google Play. Once you’re all signed up, you can start rackin’ up points and claiming your perks. Here’s a look at the offers you can snag as a Dunkin’ DD Perks member.

Free Cold Brew When You Join

You’ll get a free medium Cold Brew offer as soon as you join DD Perks. The deal must be used within seven days of enrolling in DD Perks, and it doesn’t include a Cold Brew with Cold Foam. BTW, there may be an extra cost if you order your Cold Brew with a dairy alternative, cold foam, flavors or espresso shots.

Free Drink Every 200 Points

To get more complimentary sips, you’ll need to rack up points on your DD Perks account. You’ll get 5 for every $1 you spend at Dunkin’ through one of the following methods: Paying with an enrolled Dunkin' Card, scanning your Loyalty ID and paying with cash or through the Dunkin’ app, or ordering via mobile order while logged into your DD Perks account.

Every 200 points you earn gets you a free drink of any size, which you can redeem at participating Dunkin’ locations. You can check how many points you have in your account on the website and in the Dunkin’ app.

Earn Multiple Times The Points During Promos

Dunkin’ has special promos throughout the year where you can snag multiple time the points for every $1 you spend at a participating location — which means you can get your free sip quicker. The deals are shared exclusively with DD Perks members through email or the Dunkin’ app, so you’ll want to keep an eye on your inbox.

When you begin rackin’ up points at Dunkin’, it’s a good idea to stay active and keep tabs on your account. Your points will expire if you don’t purchase a qualifying product for six months, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on your complimentary pick-me-ups.

Before you head out to snag your free sips at Dunkin’, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.