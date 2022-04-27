Dunkin’s New Cake Batter Latte Tastes Like A Party In A Cup

Dunkin’ released its lineup of summer treats on April 27, almost two months before the official start of the season, and fans are hype for the new Cake Batter Signature Latte. Of course, the drink’s name itself is exciting, but the major selling point is the mountain of sweet fixin’s on top. Despite the dessert-inspired recipe, the new coffee is more than just a sweet treat. This Dunkin’ Cake Batter Signature Latte review will fill you in on how this summer sip really tastes. Be warned, it’s basically a party in your mouth.

The season of sun is already in full swing at Dunkin’, and there are plenty of new drinks to take you from spring to summer. If you haven’t peeped the coffee giant’s summer menu yet, there’s a lot to get excited about, like the new Mango Pineapple Refresher flavor, the return of the Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, and of course, the Cake Batter Signature Latte. IYDK, the new dessert-like sip is made with a delicious blend of rich espresso and Cake Batter flavor in its new swirl, and it’s topped with a helping of whipped cream, chocolatey mocha drizzle, and fun rainbow sprinkles for extra sweetness.

Available hot or iced, the Cake Batter Signature Latte is pretty much the perfect sip if you have a summer birthday like yours truly, but trust me — you don’t have to be celebrating anything to enjoy the cake-y goodness. I tasted the iced version of new latte for myself, and here’s what you can expect.

I immediately noticed the chocolatey smell of the mocha drizzle. With so much whipped cream on top, I couldn’t get a whiff of the coffee itself, so plunged my straw right in to see what the sip is all about. A sweet yet subtle hint of vanilla hit me right away from the cake batter flavor. It reminded me of a vanilla frosted cake, but then the smooth taste of espresso took over. Though the two flavors definitely blended together well as I sipped, there was a strong aftertaste of the espresso at first.

As I continued drinking, I was surprised by how well the sweetness of the cake batter began to balance out the richness of the espresso. I even got a few sprinkles up my straw, which was a fun little surprise. After a couple sips, I realized I hadn’t gotten a taste of the whipped cream and mocha toppings. I decided to mix in the whipped cream with a few spins of my straw, and that definitely helped make the latte even creamier. Plus, the added hint of chocolate was a welcome addition.

Between the cake batter flavor and all the extra add-ins, the Cake Batter Signature Latte could’ve been an overpoweringly-sweet sip. But just like the perfect party, this drink has a good mix of everything — a little bit of sweetness, a little bit of bitterness, and a whole lot of sprinkles. So if you love a good flavored coffee but are looking to switch up your usual Dunkin’ routine, this latte might be the perfect drink for you. New summer, new you, right?

The Cake Batter Signature Latte is available at Dunkin’ for a limited time, but before you head out to conduct a taste test of your own, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.