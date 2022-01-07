They’re not exactly identical sips.
On Jan. 5, Dunkin’ launched a Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte on its winter menu.
Starbucks also has a brown sugar sip, the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, that’s been around since its release in spring 2021.
We tried them both head-to-head to see how they compare.
The Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is made with Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso, oat milk, Brown Sugar Syrup, and a cinnamon powder topping.
It’s uniquely prepared by a barista hand-shaking espresso and oat milk together for a frothy texture.