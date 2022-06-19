Khloé Totally Shut Down A Rumor That She's Dating A New NBA Star After Tristan

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight after a rumor about her love life went viral on social media. The dating rumors all started when the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a claim that Kardashian was “seeing another NBA player” following her breakup with Tristan Thompson last year. While the bit of gossip had lots of fans talking, Khloé Kardashian’s response to an NBA dating rumor certainly shut things down.

Kardashian is no stranger to rumors about her dating life, and she quickly cleared this one up with a blunt IG comment. The gossip began after Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a claim from an anonymous source that Kardashian was "seeing another NBA player.” After a Kardashians fan page shared the rumor, Kardashian caught wind of the goss and quickly shut things down with a response on June 18. "Definitely NOT True !!!" Khloe commented. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."

These latest dating rumors bubbled up a year after Kardashian’s breakup with Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson. Although they’ve been apart for a while now, things are still tense between the exes, especially after the recently aired Season 1 finale of The Kardashians centered on Thompson’s cheating scandal. The two broke things off in spring 2021 and were on good terms until reports came out in December 2021 that Thompson’s had cheated on her with Maralee Nichols, with whom he’d fathered a son.

After the Kardashians finale rehashed the whole affair, Kardashian wrote on Twitter, “This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply.”

George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian’s breakup with Thompson may have happened a while back, but it’s definitely still fresh on everyone’s mind, so it’s totally understandable that the reality star would want to just focus on raising her daughter and not rush back into the dating game just yet.