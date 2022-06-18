Um, So Tristan Thompson Is In Drake's New Music Video Where He Marries 23 Women

Drake’s new album wasn’t the only big surprise he had for fans. The rapper unexpectedly dropped his seventh album at midnight on June 17, making the announcement on Twitter a few hours before Honestly, Nevermind was released. At that same time, he put out a music video for the lead single “Falling Back,” and it featured a very surprising cameo. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a hot take on relationships, as Drake is shown marrying 23 brides in a polyamorous wedding. And the best man? None other than Khloé Kardashian’s ex, NBA player Tristan Thompson. That casting was certainly a choice, especially considering Tristan Thompson’s appearance in Drake’s “Falling Back” music video came right after his cheating scandal was revisiting on The Kardashians.

The timing of Thompson popping up in a music video about a man with multiple partners couldn’t have been more awkward, as The Kardashians finale on Hulu aired a day before on June 16, and the whole episode focused on Khloé finding out that Thompson had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols while they were dating.

The music video for “Falling Back” starts with the Chicago Bulls player giving Drake a pep talk before his big day. “You ready?” Thompson asked in the video. “[If it] doesn't feel right, we scrap it, we go home, it's done.” Drake replied that he’s “ready to settle down.” Thompson went on to say he’s “happy” for him and that “you only get married once.” There’s no doubt Thompson’s inclusion was a tongue-in-cheek nod to viewers, but the timing most definitely had a lot of people cringing.

Thompson has reportedly cheated on Khloé multiple times throughout the years, including while she was pregnant with their daughter True. And who could forget the scandal with Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods? The Season 1 finale of The Kardashians centered on Thompson’s latest infidelity scandal, as Khloé found out Thompson fathered another woman’s baby when Kim Kardashian uncovered the paternity suit filed by Nichols for child support. Thompson has three children: 4-year-old True Thompson with Khloé, 5-year-old Prince Thompson with Jordan Craig, and 6-months-old Theo Thompson with Nichols.

In the finale episode, Khloé said she was blindsided by the paternity revelation. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world … It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating, I'm embarrassed.” She also told USA Today that it was the hardest moment of filming The Kardashians. She said, the pain “doesn’t get easier” but “you do become more numb to it … when you’re hurt so many times.”

After the episode aired, Khloé tweeted, “This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll [sic] always stick together and love one another deeply.”

With the timing of Drake’s new music video and The Kardashians finale resurfacing the pain, it’s not a good look for Thompson. At least, the rest of Drake’s new album is a vibe.