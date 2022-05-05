Khloé Was Salty After Watching Her Reunion With Tristan On The Kardashians

For Khloé Kardashian, love was once in the air in Calabasas, but it’s since faded. In Episode 4 of The Kardashians, which aired on Hulu on May 5, Kardashian revealed that she and on-again, off-again beau Tristan Thompson were indeed “on” again. Unfortunately, their romantic bliss didn’t last long. The episode was filmed in October 2021. Only two months later, Thompson’s paternity scandal came to light. As you might have guessed, rewatching her romantic reunion with the basketball player was not exactly easy for Kardashian. On May 5, the reality star made her feelings known, and Kardashian’s tweet about Thompson on The Kardashians was super shady — not that I blame her.

“Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians 🙄,” Kardashian tweeted while watching the latest episode. She continued, “Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way #TheKardashians oh girl if only you knew … (Me talking to me).”

In case you haven’t been ~keeping up~ with Kardashian and Thompson’s tumultuous relationship, Kardashian’s tweets are referring to the latest spout of cheating drama between her and her coparent. In December 2021, rumors spread that Thompson was expecting his third child with fitness model Maralee Nichols — and that the baby was conceived while he and Kardashian were still together. After originally denying the rumors, the NBA player eventually confirmed the speculation via an Instagram Story on Jan. 3 following the results of a paternity test.

However, in the May 5 episode, Kardashian is blissfully unaware of all the trouble to come. “We are good. We are actually in a really good place,” Kardashian said of her and Thompson’s romance at the time, per Us Weekly. “We just got back together and he has been going to therapy a lot. There has just been a lot of effort on his part.” (Ahem, clearly not enough.)

If these tweets are any indication, Thompson’s paternity scandal marked the end of their relationship once and for all. Of course, there’s always a small chance they get back together. Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has had its fair share of drama over the years. Lest we forget that weeks after the couple announced their pregnancy in 2017, Thompson was spotted kissing other women. She discovered he cheating on her right before she gave birth in 2018. And in 2019... remember his scandal with Jordyn Woods? Kardashian is reportedly “truly over him” now (hopefully).

Despite their rocky past, Kardashian and Thompson have managed to coparent their daughter, True Thompson, amicably. In March 2022, Kardashian even called Thompson a “great guy” and “great dad” in an interview with Robin Roberts, per BuzzFeed. (Yep, she basically paved the high road.)

While Kardashian isn’t afraid to share how she feels about Thompson on Twitter, it’s nice to see her put all the drama aside when it comes to their daughter. It’s not an ideal situation, but Kardashian always seem to try her best to make it work — on- and off-camera.