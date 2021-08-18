These 7 Celeb Quotes About Polyamorous Relationships Are Enlightening

A pair, a couple, a duo — so many of the words used to describe a union involves two people, as that is considered the “norm” in Western society. But just like gender and marriage, monogamy is a social construct, and for some people, the idea of being monogamous with one partner at a time just doesn’t work. While you don’t often hear public figures discuss non-exclusive partnerships, a few have, and celebrity quotes about polyamory may just remind you that monogamy isn’t the only way to love.

Some celebs — like Kristen Bell, Scarlett Johansson, and Cameron Diaz — have simply expressed skepticism about monogamy as a concept. Others — such as Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner — have discussed their open relationships, where there's a primary partnership between two people who permit each other to be sexually involved with others outside of their relationship. But according to sexuality educator and social worker Aida Manduley, polyamorous relationships are a little bit different from open relationships.

"Polyamory is a type of non-monogamy identified by its focus on having multiple relationships with the consent of all people involved, and by its not shying away from emotional/romantic involvement," they previously told Elite Daily, whereas outside “adventures” in open relationships are “usually just sexual” in nature. Poly partnerships involve consent from all partners, as well as plenty of trust and communication, and these quotes from celebs who have been in polyamorous relationships may just open your mind to the possibilities.

Nico Tortorella Credits Polyamory For Making Their Relationship Stronger Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We became polyamorous without ever really trying, and we let each other go so often; I guess we finally realized it's the reason we are impenetrable. It's hard to break something that bends. — Nico Tortorella to them. in March 2018

Bella Thorne Feels Polyamorous Relationships Make Her Happiest Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I love loving two people at once. I love sharing stories with three people in one room. So, I’m always trying to find ways to make it work because I think it really would make me happy. — Bella Thorne to Cosmopolitan in November 2019

Courtney Act Doesn’t Think Polyamory Is Complicated Ken Jack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I identify as polyamorous, which means that I feel I can be in love with more than one person at once. — Courtney Act to The Sun in June 2017

Willow Smith Says Polyamory Is All About Freedom Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. — Willow Smith on Red Table Talk in April 2021

Shailene Woodley Thinks The Key To Polyamory Is Communication Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ...I think we're in a day and age where there should be no rules except for the ones designed by two people in a partnership — or three people, whatever floats your boat! But there has to be a level of responsibility in any relationship dynamic, and that responsibility is simply honesty and communication and trust. Apart from that, it's really none of our business what people choose to do with their lives. — Shailene Woodley to the New York Times in April 2020

Tana Mongeau Learned Acceptance From Her Polyamorous Relationship David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Being in [a polyamorous] relationship taught me so much about myself and polyamory and openness and how close-minded the world can be. We pick up exactly where we left off and there’s no tension ... For the rest of our lives, things could be like this. — Tana Mongeau in a January 2019 YouTube video

Maria Bello Loves The Fluidity Of Polyamory Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images My feelings about attachment and partnership have always been that they are fluid and evolving. Whomever I love, however I love them, whether they sleep in my bed or not, or whether I do homework with them or share a child with them, love is love. — Mario Bello to the New York Times in November 2013

If you’re not sure whether monogamy is for you, then it may be time to give a polyamorous relationship a shot.

Expert:

Aida Manduley, sexuality educator and social worker