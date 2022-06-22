Emma Chamberlain Is Back On YouTube For The First Time In 6 Months

No, your eyes don’t deceive you. Emma Chamberlain has officially returned to Youtube. On June 22, the popular creator released her first video on the platform after a six-month hiatus. Though it’s been a while since she’s shared content on Youtube, one thing is for certain: She’s still a natural in front of the camera. And, of course, relatable.

Titled as “what’s good in new york,” the nearly 18-minute video chronicles Chamberlain roaming New York City in search of, you guessed it, good spots. Along the way, she interviews several people who give her some suggestions on places to visit. Those little moments slightly remind me of a less chaotic, prize-less spin on Billy Eichner’s Billy on the Street show.

The video begins with a stunning shot of the city’s skyline, before diving into Chamberlain visiting a local CVS to create a poster that reads, “PLEASE let me ask you just ONE question for my cute little Youtube video.”

She jokingly makes a jab at the poster, commenting on how she feels like a prank channel. “This is f*cking public humiliation walking around like this,” Chamberlain said in the video. “This is how I make friends. I don’t know how to make friends anymore.”

After noshing on a spicy burrito at New York-staple Tacombi and exploring (but not getting on) the subway, Chamberlain goes on a shopping spree. She’s still Emma, after all. She gleefully gushed and picked up every single item in range, only buy what looked like a few things.

She also visits Time Square, which she said in the video is her “least favorite area in New York.” Before heading there, a person she interviewed shared the same sentiment, describing the location as overrated. By the end of the cinematically pleasing travelogue, Chamberlain is resting in Central Park, ranking each location she visited as either a hit or a miss.

Within hours of the video’s release, fans excitedly flocked to comment on the video. Many of them voiced their happiness to see her on the channel again, even gushing over the film style (she’s not recording the video this time) and how she’s full-throttle embracing her interviewing skills. In case you forgot, Chamberlain hosted Vogue’s 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Six months later, it’s good to see she’s herself as ever.