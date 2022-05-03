Jack Harlow and Emma Chamberlain shared a ~moment~ at the 2022 Met Gala, and there’s video proof. While Chamberlain was doing interviews for Vogue on the red carpet (talking to celebs like Hailey Bieber and Camila Cabello), Harlow stopped by... and their conversation seemed a little too cutesy to be purely platonic. Fortunately, Harlow and Chamberlain’s flirtatious conversation was caught on video and posted on TikTok and Twitter for the world to see (and blush over).

As Harlow approached Chamberlain, she apologized for not being ready. “Sorry, I’m, like, reapplying my makeup. One moment,” she told him. Harlow was ready with a compliment. “You did a great job,” he told her. (To be fair, Chamberlain’s makeup did look fabulous.)

As their convo continued, Chamberlain asked how Harlow was feeling. “Did you have any, like, freak-out today? Did you have a moment today where you were like, ‘Actually... maybe I am freaked out?’” And his response was kind of coy. “Did you?” he asked her. When Chamberlain admitted she had, he replied, “OK, then yes” with a cheeky smile. Apparently, he “just wanted to make sure we’re comfortable,” hence his decision to match her answer. That might not seem like the most obvious come-on, but the whole vibe of the video was way flirty.

Plus, Chamberlain and Harlow actually ended their conversation by — *checks notes* — saying, “I love you,” to each other. While it seems like Chamberlain’s “love ya” was an automatic reaction to Harlow’s (and she looked completely floored after it happened), still! It was one heck of a way to finish an interview.

Though it may be tempting to start shipping Chamberlain and Harlow (Charlow?) together now, plenty of fans are unconvinced that they’re really interested in each other. On TikTok, the comments section was full of people speculating about the interview — and most felt that it said more about Harlow than anything else. “He flirts with everyone... I think it’s just his character,” one fan guessed. Another commented, “I feel like Emma is being neutral but Jack is flirting.” (IDK about you, but I like to think there was a mutual vibe.)

Who knows whether anything romantic will come of this flirty moment or not, but at least Charlow fans can treasure these videos is forever.