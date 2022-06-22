Meet The 23 Women Drake Married In The “Falling Back” MV

Drake broke the internet when he surprised fans with his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, on Friday, June 17. As if that wasn’t enough, the rapper dropped the music video for his new single, “Falling Back,” the same day. The nine-minute video shows Drake marrying 23 brides in an over-the-top wedding that also features a rabbi and his mom, Sandi Graham. Oh, and Tristan Thompson makes a cameo as Drake’s best man because why not?

After the rapper gives each bride a ring and celebrates their nuptials with a unique handshake, he goes off to party with all 23 of them on the dance floor. Before the video ends, Drake spotlights each bride who smiles at the camera as their Instagram handle appears on screen. He also gives them a final shoutout during the credits.

If you’re wondering who these 23 women are, here’s the (long) list.

01 Aizabil Arabian Aizabil Arabian is a traveling photographer, Twitch affiliate, painter, and Scorpio whose Instagram account @sexypsychopath is private.

02 Amy Lem Amy Lem is a fashion model with over 160,000 Instagram followers.

03 Ange José Ange José is a fashion model and influencer. According to her modeling profile on Wilhelmina, she’s based in London.

04 Antje Utgaard Antje Utgaard is an actor and model with 2 million Instagram followers.

05 Ashlee Jenae Ashlee Jenae is a Miami-based model.

06 Ashlee Massiah Ashlee Massiah is a Toronto-based fashion model.

07 Barbara Ramirez Barbara Ramirez is a fashion model and content creator.

08 Beza Beza appears to be a Toronto-based lash technician.

09 Cookie Cookie is an ambassador for Just Bundles London.

10 Elinda San Elinda San is a Paris-based model and artistic director.

11 Elissa Henderson Elissa Henderson is from Minnesota. She’s a content creator with over 1.6 million followers.

12 Emile Celine Geneve Emile Celine Geneve is a model, TV and film producer, and co-founder of the Fitness Food Forum. Her Instagram account is @emgeneve.

13 Emitiz Farsi Emitiz Farsi is a model.

14 Essyonna Peschong Essyonna Peschong is an actor, model, and musician.

15 Jessye Romeo Jessye Romeo is an actor and writer who has appeared in the TV series Pennyworth and Curfew, as well as the short film Lucky Break.

16 Lisa Straube Lisa Straube is an influencer and table tennis player living in Dortmund, Germany.

17 Lucciana Beatriz Beynon Lucciana Beatriz Beynon is a fashion model.

18 Nicole Restrepo Nicole Restrepo is a singer.

19 Nur Park Nur Park is a model and musician from Barcelona.

20 Penny Lane Penny Lane is a model based in Italy.

21 Riley Simpson Riley Simpson is a fashion model, TikToker, and YouTuber.

22 Sophia Diana Sophia Diana is a model.

23 Tiona Fernan Tiona Fernan is a model.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album is available to stream now.