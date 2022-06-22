Music
Drake married 23 women in his "Falling Back" music video.

Meet The 23 Women Drake Married In The “Falling Back” MV

Tristan Thompson also appears, for some reason.

By Michele Mendez
YouTube/Drake

Drake broke the internet when he surprised fans with his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, on Friday, June 17. As if that wasn’t enough, the rapper dropped the music video for his new single, “Falling Back,” the same day. The nine-minute video shows Drake marrying 23 brides in an over-the-top wedding that also features a rabbi and his mom, Sandi Graham. Oh, and Tristan Thompson makes a cameo as Drake’s best man because why not?

After the rapper gives each bride a ring and celebrates their nuptials with a unique handshake, he goes off to party with all 23 of them on the dance floor. Before the video ends, Drake spotlights each bride who smiles at the camera as their Instagram handle appears on screen. He also gives them a final shoutout during the credits.

If you’re wondering who these 23 women are, here’s the (long) list.

01
Aizabil Arabian

Aizabil Arabian is a traveling photographer, Twitch affiliate, painter, and Scorpio whose Instagram account @sexypsychopath is private.

02
Amy Lem

Amy Lem is a fashion model with over 160,000 Instagram followers.

03
Ange José

Ange José is a fashion model and influencer. According to her modeling profile on Wilhelmina, she’s based in London.

04
Antje Utgaard

Antje Utgaard is an actor and model with 2 million Instagram followers.

05
Ashlee Jenae

Ashlee Jenae is a Miami-based model.

06
Ashlee Massiah

Ashlee Massiah is a Toronto-based fashion model.

07
Barbara Ramirez

Barbara Ramirez is a fashion model and content creator.

08
Beza

Beza appears to be a Toronto-based lash technician.

09
Cookie

Cookie is an ambassador for Just Bundles London.

10
Elinda San

Elinda San is a Paris-based model and artistic director.

11
Elissa Henderson

Elissa Henderson is from Minnesota. She’s a content creator with over 1.6 million followers.

12
Emile Celine Geneve

Emile Celine Geneve is a model, TV and film producer, and co-founder of the Fitness Food Forum. Her Instagram account is @emgeneve.

13
Emitiz Farsi

Emitiz Farsi is a model.

14
Essyonna Peschong

Essyonna Peschong is an actor, model, and musician.

15
Jessye Romeo

Jessye Romeo is an actor and writer who has appeared in the TV series Pennyworth and Curfew, as well as the short film Lucky Break.

16
Lisa Straube

Lisa Straube is an influencer and table tennis player living in Dortmund, Germany.

17
Lucciana Beatriz Beynon

Lucciana Beatriz Beynon is a fashion model.

18
Nicole Restrepo

Nicole Restrepo is a singer.

19
Nur Park

Nur Park is a model and musician from Barcelona.

20
Penny Lane

Penny Lane is a model based in Italy.

21
Riley Simpson

Riley Simpson is a fashion model, TikToker, and YouTuber.

22
Sophia Diana

Sophia Diana is a model.

23
Tiona Fernan

Tiona Fernan is a model.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album is available to stream now.