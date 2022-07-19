A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 18, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your Weekly Horoscope Says Quit Apologizing And Gear Up For Leo Season

If this week feels abrupt, then you can thank quite a few things. The cosmic tires are screeching to a halt as we leave emotional Cancer season behind us and accelerate into Leo territory. Plus, Mercury is also shifting into Leo, so you’re going to be even bolder and more direct in your communication style. Sounds like a great time to ask for a raise or DTR. READ MORE

It’s Official: J. Lo And Ben Got Married!

In ultimate Y2K throwback news: Bennifer 2.0 is ~officially~ official! Twenty years after they got engaged for the very first time, the pair that literally made celeb couple names a thing tied the knot in Las Vegas. Obvi, J. Lo looked incredible in both of her dresses, and there is a possibility that she might now legally be J. Fleck? 👀 Here’s everything we know about this Leo power duo’s wedding. READ MORE

TRENDING

Leighton Meester And Adam Brody Are Starring In A New Movie

OK, honestly, it’s a big week for throwback aughts couples, because Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen are going to be starring in a new movie together. For the uninitiated, there was nothing more exciting than hearing that the Gossip Girl and The O.C. stars were getting married, and now it’s just a joy to watch them do anything. Like this new movie, The River Wild. READ MORE

How To Make The First Move, According To Dating Experts

Did reading that headline already start to make your heart race? Well, don’t worry, because while it is anxiety-inducing to put yourself out there, the benefits of doing it outweigh any sort of drawback. I promise. We talked to experts about how to channel those nerves into asking for what you want — and handling the aftermath. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF