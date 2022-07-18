Bennifer is now, officially... Jaffleck. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a Vegas stronghold for romantic elopements. Lopez announced her nuptials through a heartfelt edition of her newsletter. The announcement featured a collection of truly adorable selfies and details about the big day, including tidbits on what both the bride and groom wore. According to the newsletter, Lopez wore two wedding dresses, including “a dress from an old movie,” and a second, more dramatic number. The groom wore a white tuxedo jacket “from his closet.”

Lopez’s newsletter was incredibly sweet — the Marry Me star clearly knows how to tug on the heartstrings. But as powerful as her romantic meditations were, I was slightly more moved by how gorgeous she looked in her two dresses. In one video from the big day, shared by Lopez’s hairstylist Chris Appleton, Lopez is seen in a vintage white sleeveless gown that fit like a dream.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years and I’ve just been saving it and saving it and saving it,” Lopez told Appleton in the video while twirling the quilted skirt of the white gown, “and now I’m wearing it to my wedding.”

Lopez changed into her second dress on location at A Little White Wedding Chapel. This one was more dramatic than the first, and eagle-eyed fashion insiders seem to have identified it, based on photos from Lopez, as a Zuhair Murad gown from the brand’s 2023 bridal collection.

It’s a stunning lace dress featuring boning on the corseted top, full-length sleeves, and a fishtail train. Lopez accessorized her second wedding dress with a lace veil. She also wore a simple pendant on a thin chain. While the jewelry itself was understated, the sweetheart neckline of the gown accentuated the necklace. Of course, the fitted dress also showed off Lopez’s figure.

According to the newsletter, both Affleck and Lopez were accompanied by their children for their wedding, despite not making it to the altar until 12:30 a.m. Even waiting past midnight to exchange vows couldn’t dampen the couple’s spirits. In fact, it was quite the opposite. According to Lopez, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.” Read Lopez’s full newsletter by signing up at OnTheJLO.com.