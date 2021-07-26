In case you somehow missed the social media frenzy, Instagram debut, and boat photo seen around the world, Bennifer is back. Nearly two decades after their 2004 breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are giving their relationship another shot — and timing isn’t the only thing on their side. J. Lo and Affleck’s astrological compatibility proves these two were meant to be from the very beginning.

Both Affleck and J. Lo are Leos, and while a relationship between two lions might sound chaotic, hear me out: It can work. Leos are known for their loyalty, confidence, and yes, their flair for the dramatic. (Only two Leos would recreate one of their most powerful photos from 19 years ago.) But this also means they get each other. And according to Lisa Stardust, an astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage, Leos in particular like to see their true selves reflected in their partners. They also appreciate the finer things in life — as Stardust says, this explains why Bennifer has been enjoying many fun vacations to places like the Hamptons and even the French Riviera.

But well-matched sun signs are just one piece of the compatibility puzzle. J. Lo and Affleck also share a moon sign — Scorpio — meaning that, on a deeper level, they emote in a similar way. “They both harbor a lot of intense and deep feelings, and the moon in Scorpio is known to be super committed to whomever they begin a relationship with,” Stardust says. Scorpios tend to feel everything, and they feel it strongly. It’s no surprise two people with this moon sign would find each other again 17 years after their breakup and seemingly pick up right where they left off.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s more we can glean from their respective birth charts, too. Based on unconfirmed birth times from various astrological sites, Affleck’s ascendant sign is Cancer, meaning he has a sensitive and introspective side; J. Lo, meanwhile, has an ascendant in Leo, which makes her the clear center of attention out of this duo. This might be where they diverge a bit, but as long as Affleck can realize J. Lo is the star here, it isn’t a sign of incompatibility.

“I would say these two people are kind of like soulmates on some level because they have the same emotional responses to things, they have the same will in life, and if they can get past the Leo drama, they could really have a deep and meaningful relationship. I would just say that they have to put the needs of the other first,” Stardust explains. But, much like Leos themselves, relationships between Leos are often misunderstood. “The one thing that Leos don’t get enough credit for is they have such big hearts and they’re really generous people, so I think that this couple will stand the test of time.”

Of course, similar astrological charts mean J. Lo and Affleck have birthdays that aren’t too far apart. On Saturday, July 24, J. Lo celebrated her 52nd birthday in true Leo fashion (that is, on a yacht, and with a glamorous Instagram post that also casually confirms her relationship with Affleck). Affleck’s birthday is coming up on Aug. 15, and from these two, I’m predicting nothing short of another internet-breaking photo.

Experts:

Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage