Here’s How To Make Your Relationship Official If You Haven’t DTR-ed

Tell me if this sounds familiar: You've met someone you like and you've been dating for a while. There's a connection, you seem to like each other, but for some reason you're stalled out in that limbo between dating and a full-on relationship. It's a weird, frustrating, and super confusing place to be. Which is why knowing how to make your relationship official can be super helpful.

You can avoid this situation altogether by being open about what it is you want in regards to a relationship from the very beginning, as Lisa Concepcion, certified dating and relationship expert and founder of LoveQuest Coaching tells Elite Daily. "It is so important for people to be very clear about the kind of relationship they are interested in creating and with whom. Without this clarity, people are basically dating without purpose," she explains. "It's up to you to ask the right questions and communicate your intentions very clearly right from the start as not to linger in this uncertainty and limbo between dating and becoming official."

While that's undoubtedly true, and great advice moving forward, the question remains what do you do if you're already in that limbo? How do you move forward and actually define the relationship? Well, it's not as hard as it might seem. Here's how the experts say you can move your relationship out of the grey zone and into something official.

Start Behaving Like It’s Official. If you want the relationship to be a, well, actual relationship, then the first step to start acting like it is one, Connell Barrett, Dating Transformation founder and executive dating coach, tells Elite Daily. “If you want to graduate from casual dating to an official relationship … assert a ‘relationship frame,” he says. “Suggest dates and activities that couples do. Have ‘date nights.’ Take a weekend trip. Introduce the other person to your friends and social circle. Asserting this relationship context shows the other person feel what it’s like to be in a committed relationship with you, helping to thaw any cold feet,” explains Barrett.