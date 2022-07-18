Marriage has been smooth sailing for Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, but they have some rough waters ahead. The couple will be co-starring in their first feature film together since getting married in 2014, and it’s a remake of a classic Meryl Strep movie. The it couple of Y2K teen dramas is helming a reimagining of The River Wild, and there’s a lot to be excited about in Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s on-screen team-up.

The River Wild will reimagine the 1994 movie of the same name. In the original, Meryl Strep and David Strathairn played a couple who go on a whitewater rafting trip with their son to try to fix their relationship, but are chased down by a pair of criminals (played by Kevin Bacon and John C. Reilly) on the river. The new movie will reimagine these relationships, with Taran Killam and Meester playing playing a brother and sister who distrust one another, and Brody playing their childhood friend “who turns out to be more dangerous than he appears,” per Deadline’s description. It sounds like Meester and Killam will be in the Strep and Strathairn roles, with Brody potentially as the villainous Bacon part.

Dávid Lukács/Universal 1440 Entertainment

The remake will be the first major movie Brody and Meester co-star in since they got married in 2014. The couple first met on the set of the 2011 dramatic comedy The Oranges, and worked together again in the rom-com Life Partners, which hit theaters the year of their wedding. Since getting married, Meester and Brody have worked together on the ABC sitcom Single Parents, which also starred their The River Wild costar Taran Killam. Meester and Killam were the leads on the two-season sitcom, which ran from 2018 to 2020, with Brody recurring in the series as the ex-boyfriend of Meester’s character. Next up, Brody and Meester are both voicing character on Netflix’s animated movie My Father’s Dragon, but first their relationship is heading downstream in The River Wild.

The River Wild Release Date

The new movie will sail onto a streaming or video-on-demand platform in 2023. Universal has confirmed it will have a non-theatrical release, so you won’t have to go to a movie theater to see it.

The River Wild Cast

Only the main trio of Meester, Brody, and Killam is confirmed to be in The River Wild at this point. It’s unclear if Meester and Brody’s real-life romance will play into the story or not, but it sounds like Brody will wind up being the villain, so it doesn’t seem like their characters will end up together.

The River Wild Trailer

The River Wild is filming in Hungary throughout the summer of 2022. Hopefully, some footage of the flick will be released before the end of the year, ahead of its premiere sometime in 2023.