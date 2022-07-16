Sweat season is upon us, y’all. It’s the time of year when foundation and concealer start melting off your face and you begin using waterproof eye makeup — not because you’re encountering a lot of water, but because your own body has turned against you and sweat is smearing your mascara and liner. Because it’s too dang hot outside, many of my picks for July’s best beauty launches are designed to endure treacherous weather conditions and any related ailments (yes, I am dramatic and I will not apologize), like sunburns, breakouts, and more.

If you’re recovering from too much sun exposure or your face feels like an oil slick, I’ve got you covered with skin care products that’ll soothe dry skin, help balance oily skin, and clear up sweat-related breakouts. I’ve also made it a point to include the latest and greatest makeup that won’t drip down your face no matter how sweaty your brows or upper lip get. As the queen of upper lip sweat, you can trust any and all of my lippie recommendations. Hair-wise, you’ll find products that address concerns like frizz, dullness, and product buildup, which can spike in the summer months. Stay tuned throughout July for updates as new products drop and remember, we’re in this — this being the dreadful heat — together.

This Redness-Reducing Sleep Mask Sleep Defense Calming Kombucha Overnight Face Mask Skin Proud $13 See on Walmart Skin Proud is a brand adored in the UK that’s recently become available here in the states. Its latest launch is an ultra-soothing overnight mask formulated with kombucha, niacinamide, and salicylic acid, which work together to balance skin and gently exfoliate while you sleep. If you’re dealing with an increase in whiteheads, blackheads, or oil overproduction, definitely give this mask a try.

A Gel-Based Brow Pencil Major Brow Defining Pencil Patrick Ta $25 See on Patrick Ta Beauty Patrick Ta knows brows, and I am a proud owner of every brow product his brand, Patrick Ta Beauty, has ever released. This latest addition to his brow product collection feels like it was made just for me. The gel texture of the pencil is long-wearing and water resistant. It also features a wedge shape, so you can fill in your brows with realistic, hair-like strokes. As a bonus for my fellow sweaty folks, the pigment in this pencil stays put.

This Glow-Boosting Cheek Balm Feelings Neutral Lip & Cheek Glow Balm Kylie Cosmetics $17 See on Kylie Cosmetics I view every sweltering summer day as an opportunity to embrace a dewy makeup look (it’s the only way I survive spending hours wiping sweat off my upper lip). It doesn’t get dewier than this new glow balm from Kylie Cosmetics. It builds weightlessly and stays put, plus it’s a shade that glows without being shimmery.

A Jelly Mask For Dry Summer Skin Night Dew Hydrating Mask Fourth Ray Beauty $16 See on Fourth Ray Beauty My skin gets incredibly dry in the summer, so I need to double and triple my hydration efforts. This overnight mask from Fourth Ray Beauty delivers a powerful dose of moisture thanks to a blend of hyaluronic acid and mushroom extracts.

A Highlighter That Blurs Texture And Illuminates Salute to the Sun Highlighter UOMA Beauty $25 See on UOMA Beauty UOMA Beauty keeps releasing innovative makeup, especially in the skin makeup space, and I trust it more than any other brand when it comes to blurring and smoothing skin texture. The brand’s newest highlighter promises to do just that, while creating gorgeous luminosity wherever you apply it.

An Alcohol-Free Setting Spray Fix+ Stay Over Alcohol-Free 16HR Setting Spray $33 See on Ulta If you’d rather keep your makeup on lockdown over embracing glossiness — no shade! — do yourself a favor and get acquainted with the latest launch from MAC Cosmetics, the brand behind the longest long-wear makeup out there. They’ve reformulated their cult favorite Fix+ Stay Over makeup setting spray without alcohol. The good-for-you formulation includes chamomile and green tea leaf extract to hydrate and soothe skin while keeping makeup in place for up to 16 hours.

A Redness Reducing And Soothing Cleanser Peach Slices Redness Relief Soothing Cleanser ULTA $17 See on ULTA Peach Slices is one of my favorite K-Beauty brands, and this cleanser from their new Redness Relief collection is the perfect product to use on inflamed skin. The Redness Relief Soothing Cleanser was created to soothe redness caused by a compromised skin barrier as well as deeper inflammation. If you’re dealing with persistent redness or inflamed skin, you’re going to love this one.