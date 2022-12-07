A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 6, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected By The Full Moon

Taking place in the mutable air sign of Gemini, the final full moon of the year will illuminate every zodiac sign’s desire to embrace what you don’t yet know or understand, because Gemini is never afraid to ask questions. As 2022 comes to a close, there are plenty of loose ends that need tying up before the clock strikes midnight — especially for these four signs. READ MORE

How To Style Velvet For The Holiday Season

Velvet is undeniably one of the most glamorous fabrics that exists, and it makes sense that it’s everyone’s go-to pick for a chic and comfy holiday ensemble. Instead of embracing head-to-toe velvet (although that sounds luxurious AF), here are stylist Lara Eurdolian’s tips for creating the holiday look of your dreams with one or two key pieces. READ MORE

Oof, Wednesday's Most Iconic Scene Is Facing A Covid Controversy

Turns out, Jenna Ortega was feeling like “Goo Goo Muck” while Wednesday Addams was dancing to The Cramps’ song in Wednesday’s most iconic scene. But that revelation has totally soured Wednesday’s impressive dance routine for many fans. After Ortega admitted she had Covid while filming Wednesday, viewers have started calling out the decision as dangerous and irresponsible. READ MORE

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse’s Red Carpet Debut Was 4 Years In The Making

It wasn’t exactly a shock to see longtime Dior ambassador Robert Pattinson show up at the Dior Mens Fall 2023 fashion show earlier this week. But what was surprising was who he brought as his plus-one: Suki Waterhouse. Although the couple was first linked back in 2018 and has been going strong for four years, they notably avoid doing red carpets together. The Dior show marked their first red carpet as a couple, and they looked overjoyed to finally be stepping out for a super-stylish date night. READ MORE

