Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse’s Red Carpet Debut Was 4 Years In The Making

Edward Cullen and Batman may prefer the dark, but Robert Pattinson is ready to shine a light on his love life. Though it’s been public knowledge that the actor has been in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse for years now, the two lovebirds are notoriously private. In their four years together, they never walked a red carpet as a couple, but that finally changed recently. The two surprised everyone by posing for the cameras at a fashion show, and these photos of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s red carpet debut are gorgeous.

It wasn’t exactly a shock to see longtime Dior ambassador Robert Pattinson show up at the Dior Men Fall 2023 fashion show in Giza, Egypt on Saturday, Dec. 3, but fans were surprised by his plus-one. Pattinson arrived arm-in-arm with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. Although the couple was first linked back in 2018 and has been going strong for four years, they notably avoid attending glam outings with red carpets together. The Dior show marked Pattinson and Waterhouse’s first red carpet as a couple, and they looked overjoyed to finally be stepping out for a super-stylish date night.

Obviously, the fashionable duo turned heads on the carpet. Waterhouse wore a sheer mauve dress with frills, and Pattinson had on a silver suit with a gray turtleneck.

The couple was all smiles during the fashion show, holding hands as they watched the runway.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye for the most part. After they started seeing one another in 2018, Pattinson commented on why they like to keep things private in an interview with The Sunday Times. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” Pattinson said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better.” Of course, Pattinson experienced the downside of intense public scrutiny of his love life while he was dating his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart from 2009 to 2013.

While Pattinson and Waterhouse prefer their privacy, they have let fans in a few times before. Pattinson revealed that his girlfriend had a surprisingly emotional reaction while watching him in The Batman earlier in 2022. Waterhouse also let slip some of the pressures of their relationship back in 2021, when she called out HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot for referring to her as Pattinson’s “nobody” girlfriend.

With a fresh album of glossy red carpet pics, it certainly looks like Pattinson and Waterhouse are stepping into a new era — so don’t be surprised if you start seeing more and more of the couple.