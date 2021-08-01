Suki Waterhouse Was Not A Fan Of That Gossip Girl Joke About Her

The new Gossip Girl firmly distinguishes itself from its predecessor by making a ton of scathing, super up-to-date pop culture references. And since social media is much more prevalent now than it was when the original series premiered, it’s easier than ever for the targets of these lines to push back. Look no further than Suki Waterhouse’s pointed response to a Gossip Girl joke about her.

In Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 2, newcomer Zoya (Whitney Peak) gets relentlessly cyber-bullied after she begins dating wealthy classmate Obie (Eli Brown) but struggles to fit in with the Upper East Side’s elite. As popular mean girl Luna (Zión Moreno) tells her, “He’s R-Patz and you’re Suki nobody.” It’s a clear reference to Twilight alum Robert Pattinson and his partner, model Suki Waterhouse, but the latter struck back with a series of since-deleted tweets.

On July 29 (a week after the episode in question aired), Waterhouse tweeted a screencap of Luna and her friend Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) saying “f*ck the patriarchy,” captioning it, “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy.” She also tagged the official Gossip Girl Twitter account, and series writer Lila Fein.

“Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name checked as somebody’s ‘nobody’ girlfriend 🤪,” she continued in a second tweet. “Make it make sense.” Both tweets have been deleted, but Waterhouse clearly isn’t a fan of the reboot’s shout out.

She’s not the only one who has *feelings* about being name-checked by the iconic Upper East Side insider. After Luna tried to cheer up her friend Julien (Jordan Alexander) by reminding her that Olivia Jade Giannulli actually gained followers after her family was indicted for their role in that infamous college admissions scandal, Giannulli posted a Tik Tok clarifying that she actually didn’t.

And after the most recent episode featured Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) insinuating that Jameela Jamil defending Julien on Twitter was worse than Julien getting “cancelled,” the Good Place actor tweeted, “Sorry Julien! 😬😂💀”

As Gossip Girl would say, “You know you love me!”