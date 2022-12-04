2023 is within reach, but your to-do list is never-ending. The good thing is, Sagittarius season is in full bloom, bringing excitement, adventure, and plenty of shopping to lighten the mood. The sky is the limit when it comes to the knowledge and philosophical truths you can uncover now, and the December 2022 full Cold Moon is certain to light the way (despite its somewhat dark name), especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by it.

What’s A Cold Moon?

A Cold Moon is another name for December’s annual full moon, which takes place shortly before the winter solstice, aka the cold and dark period of the year. It’s also said that Cold Moons — also commonly referred to as a Snow Moon or Winter Maker Moon — appear above the horizon longer than normal full moons, because of the time of year that they occur.

When Does The 2022 Cold Moon Take Place?

Starting at 11:09 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the full Cold Moon will illuminate the night sky. Since it will be conjunct Mars retrograde, it will highlight false information and inaccurate details that could potentially lead to conflict. This full moon is magnifying the struggles that Mars faces when retrograde, which can point to misdirected anger and aggression, particularly through words and communication. Emotions usually tend to run high during full moons, so it’ll be imperative to watch your words during this time.

Taking place in the mutable air sign of Gemini, the final full moon of the year will illuminate every zodiac sign’s desire to embrace what you don’t yet know or understand, because Gemini is never afraid to ask questions. As 2022 comes to a close, there are plenty of loose ends that need tying up before the clock strikes midnight — especially mutable signs. Since they each share the same modality as this lunation, they’ll be affected the most by this unpredictable, inquisitive energy.

Carlos Santos / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Here’s how mutable signs can expect to be impacted by this lunation:

Gemini (May 19—June 21)

All of your questions pertaining to your identity are about to be answered, Gemini. Mind you, the accuracy of information you receive will be up in the air, and how you choose to communicate and use your words might be a bit unpredictable. Remain open-minded to any last-minute changes, especially when it comes to important details.

Virgo (Aug. 22—Sept. 21)

You’re someone who very seldom lacks answers, but you’ll be encouraged to get curious about what you don’t yet know, especially in your career, Virgo. While your quest for answers is bound to be beneficial, it won’t be without its obstacles. Be mindful of how you’re communicating with others, because all eyes will be on you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21)

Your relationships can teach you a thing or two, Sagittarius, but there may be obstacles along the way. You may find yourself seeking answers that aren’t yet available, so be mindful of potential conflict that may arise in your partnerships. Some uncomfortable emotions could pop up, so it’s best to embrace the uncertainty instead of going against it.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20)

You’ll be encouraged to do some probing in your home and family life, Pisces. What you go searching for could potentially lead to conflict, so be sure to choose your words (and debates) wisely. It’s a great time to collect important information regarding your living situation, but the answers may not be as simple as you’d hoped. If you must engage in discourse, be mindful of saying anything that could potentially backfire.