Keke Palmer announced she was pregnant in the most Keke Palmer way possible — in the middle of her Saturday Night Live monologue on Dec. 3. During the show, the Nope actor didn’t go into detail about her pregnancy or reveal the father of her child — she pretty much kept it to “Guys, I'm going to be a mom.” So, who is Palmer’s boyfriend? She’s been dating Darius Jackson (who also goes by Darius Daulton) since the summer of 2021. Although they keep their romance pretty private, he confirmed he was the baby’s father on Instagram on Dec. 3.

Following her SNL moment, Jackson posted a photo of Palmer, baby bump on full display, on his IG Story. “2023 ❤️,” he captioned the picture. On Dec. 4, he also shared Palmer’s post to his Story, which included a special note to him. “This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together... thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful.”

Per Just Jared, the duo met at a Memorial Day Party in May 2021, and they went Instagram Official in August 2021. However, since then, they’ve kept their romance pretty quiet and offline. So, what’s there to know about Jackson? Per Elle, he’s a trainer at Inspire Fitness, where he puts his athletic past (he had a football scholarship to Fresno State University) to good use. Jackson is also an aspiring actor, and his brother Sarunas Jackson played Alejandro 'Dro' Peña on Insecure — a show Palmer also appeared on.

Fans have only seen a few snippets of Palmer and Jackson’s love story, but it seems like privacy is something they both value. As Palmer announced her pregnancy on SNL, she also hinted at the challenges of being a public figure. “I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” Palmer said. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? ... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited.”