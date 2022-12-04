Keke Palmer Revealed She’s Pregnant On SNL In The Most Beyoncé Way

Everyone knew Keke Palmer’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut would be unforgettable, but she took it to another level by dropping a major life update in her opening monologue. That’s right — she’s pregnant! Rumors that Palmer was hiding a pregnancy had been floating around the internet for a couple months ahead of the Dec. 3 show, so she took the opportunity to finally confirm the speculation in the most epic way possible. You need to watch Keke Palmer’s pregnancy announcement in her Saturday Night Live monologue, because it’s a Beyoncé-level reveal.

After Palmer hit the stage at Studio 8H on Dec. 3, she cleared up the rumors she’d been hearing about herself. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am!” Palmer declared, opening her jacket to reveal a baby bump. The exciting moment felt like a reference to Beyoncé’s surprise baby bump reveal during the 2011 VMAs, when the superstar first introduce the world to Blue Ivy by unbuttoning her sequined blazer after performing “Love on Top.” Given that Palmer is part of the Beyhive, that very well could have been the inspiration for her flashy announcement.

Palmer went on to discuss how difficult it was to keep her pregnancy a secret after rumors started bubbling up. “I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” Palmer said. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? ... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

There was a lot of chatter among Palmer’s fans that she might be pregnant throughout 2022, beginning with her April Fools’ Day joke. Back on April 1, Palmer posted a selfie claiming to be joining “the summer MOM club.” She quickly followed it up by confirming the pregnancy announcement was an April Fools’ joke, but it started getting fans suspicious. In the fall, people began pointing out Palmer was hiding her stomach in photos and wearing outfits that seemed specifically designed to cover her belly. Some fans were absolutely convinced she was pregnant, but Palmer kept quiet... until her big SNL reveal.

Palmer joked about her pregnancy later in the Dec. 3 show in a sketch imagining her babies were up to wild antics in her womb.

Palmer has been dating her boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, since the beginning of 2022. After she announced her pregnancy, he shared a sweet photo of his girlfriend, confirming the couple is expecting their first child in 2023.

Just when you thought 2022 was the year of Keke Palmer, it looks like 2023 will be even more exciting for the star.