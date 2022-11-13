Keke Palmer, The Funniest Person On Earth, Is Finally Going To Host SNL

What better way to ring in 2023 than with a thousand new memes? Thankfully, Keke Palmer is about to give us all just that, because the meme queen herself has been announced as the next Saturday Night Live host. Since pretty much everything Palmer does or says instantly becomes a viral sensation, there’s no question your next favorite GIFs, reactions, and sayings will be born during Keke Palmer’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut, so here’s when you should tune in to watch it.

Palmer has been making fans laugh for two decades now, but for some reason, the comedy icon has never hosted SNL before. But that all changes on Saturday, Dec. 3. Palmer was announced as the sketch series’ upcoming host during Dave Chappelle’s episode on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, it’ll be a bit of a wait before Palmer’s SNL moment, since the show entered a three-week hiatus following Chappelle’s episode, but Palmer’s debut will be the perfect early holiday present.

The actor/singer shared her excitement on social media right after the big gig was announced. To make the episode even more exciting, Palmer will share the stage with SZA, who’ll be the musical guest.

Palmer seems to be uniquely qualified to excel in SNL’s sketch comedy format. Not only is she known for her hilarious performances in beloved movies and shows, she’s also become a social media darling after showing off comedy characters she invented on TikTok and Instagram. Along with her sketch comedy chops, Palmer has the golden touch when it comes to epic internet moments, which is something SNL definitely chases, especially as its sketches tend to become more popular on YouTube and social platforms rather than the actual live broadcast. Oh, and let’s not forget Palmer is also a proven host, having helmed talk shows, award shows, and red carpets with tons of charisma.

Basically, Keke Palmer has everything it takes to be the perfect SNL host, and thankfully the show finally realized that. So be sure to mark your calendars for Palmer’s SNL hosting debut, which will air Dec. 3 at 11:30 pm ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.