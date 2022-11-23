Keke Palmer Got Sex Advice From *Checks Notes* Whoopi Goldberg

Keke Palmer opened up about her relationship with sex during a Nov. 22 episode of her aptly-named podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. According to her, sex wasn’t always the most enjoyable thing, and it felt more like a duty than anything else. Fortunately, things have changed since then — and apparently, a certain acting legend is to thank. Palmer got sex advice from Whoopi Goldberg, and it was a good tip, too.

“My identity with sex — it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,'” Palmer explained on her podcast, per Page Six. “And my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I’m glad they’re happy.’”

According to Palmer, she knew that wasn’t the best mindset to have. She explained, “That was like, depressing and not enough because well I realized, like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute … this isn’t it,’ you know what I’m saying?” The actor added, “It was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me.”

Fortunately, Goldberg’s sage wisdom helped her out. Palmer added, “I remember, I’ll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Please just — start with pleasing yourself.’ And I was like, ‘That rings true.'”

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Goldberg’s advice helped Palmer realize what she actually looked for in bed — and it wasn’t “porn style” sex, which never gave her a “happy ending.” She explained on the podcast, per Us Weekly, “I’ve only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a calmer, a more emotional approach.”

Palmer has been open about about her sex life before. During a Nov. 8 episode of the Whoreible Decisions podcast, she called herself a “sub” — a contrast to her usual “bossy” self. Per Page Six, Palmer explained, “I feel like, definitely, when I’m in an intimate space with someone, I’m very much so, like, ‘At your service.’”

I guess she has Whoopi to thank (at least, partially) for helping her dial into those desires?