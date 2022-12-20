Elite Daily Newsletter: December 19, 2022
Your weekly horoscope is bringing the power, why Mia and Lucia are the real heroes of 'White Lotus' Season 2, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily's newsletter on Dec. 19, 2022.
Your Weekly Horoscope Will Have You In Power Mode
Themes around goal-setting, discipline, and practical ambition take center stage from now until mid-January, encouraging every sign to steadily work toward long-term objectives. (Fine! I’ll start working on that novel!) Meanwhile, the Capricorn new moon on Dec. 23 brings fresh beginnings to the forefront for everyone, inviting you to lay the necessary groundwork in order to achieve anything that requires time, persistence, and discipline. READ MORE
A Round Of Applause For Mia & Lucia
Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid may forever be remembered as the main character of The White Lotus, but the ditzy socialite wasn’t exactly a hero. Mia and Lucia, however, totally were. The locals started out in Season 2 as a pair of mischievous BFFs who went on to realize their dreams at the ritzy titular Sicilian resort, leaving a trail of A-Midsummer-Night’s-Dream-meets-city-girls chaos in their wake. READ MORE
Rihanna Shared The Cutest Video Of Her Baby In Her First TikTok
The holidays came early for Rihanna fans because she delivered the sweetest present by making her TikTok debut with an extra-special co-star. Seven months after Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy, the singer showed him off for the first time in an adorable video. Leave it to Rihanna to full break the Internet with her first TikTok because her son has fans smiling from ear to ear. READ MORE
Lionel Messi’s Wife Shared A Sweet IG Post After The World Cup Final
The couple met 30 years ago, and over the course of their fairy-tale romance, they’ve welcomed three sons: Thiago, 10; Mateo, 7; and Ciro, 4. Now, Messi has another accomplishment under his belt: a World Cup victory. In honor of her husband’s win, Antonela Roccuzzo posted a sweet Instagram carousel to congratulate her longtime love. READ MORE
