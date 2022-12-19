Lionel Messi's Wife Posted A Sweet IG After The World Cup Final

There’s nothing like love and fútbol. Lionel Messi, who helped lead Argentina’s team to beat France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been married to Antonela Roccuzzo since July 2017. The couple first met 30 years ago, and over the course of their fairytale romance, they’ve welcomed three sons: Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4. Now, Messi has another accomplishment under his belt: a World Cup victory. In honor of her husband’s win, Roccuzzo posted a sweet Instagram carousel to congratulate her longtime love.

Roccuzzo made it clear how proud she was of Messi’s win. On Dec. 18, she posted a series of photos of her family celebrating Argentina’s new status as World Cup champions. According to Google Translate, her post read, “WORLD CHAMPIONS🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 I don't even know how to start... what a great pride we feel for you @leomessi Thank you for teaching us to never give up, that we have to fight until the end IT WAS FINALLY DONE YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION, we know what you suffered for so many years, what you wanted to achieve this !!! LET'S GO ARGENTINAAAAA.”

Later that day, Roccuzzo posted again, sharing a photo of Messi kissing his World Cup trophy. “MI CAMPEON ❤️🇦🇷,” she wrote, meaning “my champion.”

Following the big win, Messi thanked his family for supporting and believing in him. The athlete has opened up about his relationship with his wife before. Per Us Weekly, in 2019, Messi told Marca, “The truth is that [I admire] everything [about Antonela]. She has many good qualities: how she gets by on a daily basis; her personality; she is always in a good mood; and she always faces up to problems in an admirable way. She is a very intelligent person who is great in all aspects of life.”

It seems like fans may be seeing more of these lovebirds soon. Though Messi initially planned to retire after the World Cup, he changed his mind after winning. “I am not retiring from the national team,” Messi said, per NBC. “I want to continue playing as a champion.” No matter what his future looks like, it seems like Roccuzzo will be by his side.