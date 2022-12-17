Harry & Meghan’s Holiday Card This Year Is A Departure From Past Years

The holidays are hectic for everyone, but that’s especially true this year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple has been the main talking point of the season following the release of their bombshell docuseries Harry & Meghan, so they decided to keep things simple for their holiday card this year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2022 holiday card is a bit of a break from their family tradition in that it doesn’t feature their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan sent out their annual holiday card on Dec. 16 via a newsletter from their foundation Archewell. The simple card featured a black-and-white photo of the couple from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala that they attended a week earlier on Dec. 7, along with a snowy animation and a message of well-wishes. “Wishing you a joyful holiday season,” the card read. “From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year.” Harry and Meghan’s signatures are below the note.

Archewell

The card is a pretty notable departure from the more family-oriented holiday cards Harry and Meghan sent out in recent years. Their 2021 card featured a photo of the couple with their children Archie and Lilibet, showing off their newborn daughter for one of the first times. Similarly, their 2020 card was a rare photo of their son, Archie, as was their 2019 card. Because of this trend, fans of the couple have come to expect sweet family photos each holiday season, but Harry and Meghan opted not to include Archie and Lili in this year’s card.

Perhaps the proud parents thought their kids already had enough exposure recently in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. The documentary provided an unprecedented look into the Sussexes’ home life with their children, including a sweet scene of Meghan showing Archie a photo of his paternal grandma, Princess Diana.

While Archie and Lili may not have appeared in their family’s holiday card this year, they will surely still make unforgettable memories with their parents celebrating the season and ringing in 2023.