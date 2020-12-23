One of the best parts about the holiday season is getting to endlessly scroll through a roster of celebrity Christmas cards and family photos on social media. Usually, the British royals have some of the most ornate cards out of the A-list bunch, and Meghan & Harry's 2020 Christmas card is no exception. The family photo of course includes baby Archie, making it his second appearance in the family's annual viral holiday photo.

In 2019, Meghan and Harry took over social media with their virtual card, a black-and-white portrait of themselves in front of their Christmas tree, and curious baby Archie crawling towards the camera. Meghan's longtime close friend, actress Janina Gavankar, shot the photograph and posted it to her Instagram account, accusing the British tabloid The Daily Mail of photoshopping the original card in the same post.

This year's card proves that baby Archie has definitely done some growing! The beaming one-year-old's growing shock of red hair takes center stage as Meghan and Harry play with their toddler while seated in front of a tiny cottage at their new home in Montecito, California. Surrounded by greenery, the centerpiece of the foliage is a small tree to be decorated by Archie with "homemade ornaments."

The cute photograph was taken by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, specially to raise money for Mayhew, an animal-centered charity in the U.K. It also features the The Duchess of Sussex's two dogs. One of the dogs, Pula the black labrador, doesn't seem especially thrilled to be taking the photograph, though. He's slumped in front of the family and chilling out on the ground while Guy, the family's beagle, played along and stared at Meghan (probably begging to get extra treats).

Despite the fact that Pula might've been too tired to participate in the photo, the whole family made it into the photograph, which is a feat in and of itself in the busy and chaotic year of 2020. Plus, who doesn't love seeing more pics of the Duchess' dogs?

Of the family's support for their cause, Mayhew expressed their appreciation via the debut of the annual card on their site. "The Duke and Duchess’ generosity will help Mayhew weather the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and enable us to reach the animals and people who are struggling," Mayhew said in a statement. The CEO of the organization, Caroline Yates, also wrote, "... we can't wait to continue the good work in 2021." It's a feel-good card for sure, and the impact of the royal family's support during these tough times is a bright spot in an otherwise dismal year.