Part 1 of Harry & Meghan came to Netflix on Dec. 8, giving fans more insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story than ever before. Throughout the three hour-long episodes, Harry and Meghan gave details of their courtship — including how they met, their first date, and their proposal. While sharing the details of their romance, the couple gushed about each other (as they should).

The docuseries wasn’t all lovey-dovey, though. It also shed light on the aggressive British tabloids, who published racist pieces about Meghan and her family. Through all of the pain, however, Meghan and Harry stayed steadfast in their commitment to one another — even when they were dealing with the challenges of a long-distance relationship. “We just did everything we could to be there for each other,” Meghan explained. “We had to stay connected. We wouldn’t have survived it if we weren’t.”

The two came from two very different backgrounds, Harry a world-famous British prince and Meghan a successful American actor. As Harry put it, “She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.”

Despite the many, many hardships they’ve faced, they now seem stronger than ever, and Harry and Meghan’s quotes about each other are ultra-romantic. Read on for some of their sweetest words about their love.

On Their Early Days Of Dating

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

“In the beginning, our relationship was this guarded little treasure ... Everything was just texts and FaceTimes and talking for hours, and it just felt exciting ... It was relaxed and easy. We just got to know each other, truly like any other couple where you’re figuring out, ‘What do you like to eat? What do you like to cook? What kind of movies do you like?’” — Meghan

“[Meghan] was late ... I was like, ‘You can be as late as you want. I ain’t moving. I want to see you again.’” — Harry

“He was just so fun. Just so refreshingly fun. And that was the thing, we were like childlike together.” — Meghan

“When I got to know Meghan more and more, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m really falling in love with this girl. So despite my fear, I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen.’” — Harry

“[On our second date], that was when it just hit me. I was like, ‘This girl, this woman, is amazing, is everything I’ve been looking for. And she’s so comfortable and so relaxed in my company.’” — Harry

“So much of what Meghan is and how she is is so similar to my mom. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.” — Harry

“I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves… They were surprised, maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman.” — Harry

On Their Secret Trip To Botswana

“So I get there, this is the first time I’ve seen him in a month. We were very awkward at first, like, ‘Oh God, do we kiss, do we..?’ And I just remember he handed me a chicken sandwich.” —Meghan

“To start, we were sitting next to each other [in the land cruiser], then we progressed to holding hands, then we squeezed in a kiss amid the bumps, and then everything felt totally normal and natural. We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world and the media joined in.” — Harry

“He was like, ‘I promise I’ll keep you safe.’ And I believed him.” — Meghan

“You put a lot of faith and a lot of trust in me.” — Harry

“We could both just be completely ourselves. There was no distraction, there was no cellphone reception, there’s no mirror, there’s no bathroom, there was no, ‘How do I look?’ Thankfully we really liked each other.” — Meghan

On Dating Long-Distance

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“I don’t know how we did it, but we did it. Most of the time, we were on the other side of the Atlantic. She was in Canada working. I would try to get over and see her, and she would come over and see me a hell of a lot more.” — Harry

“I would go straight from set to the airport. Get there, land, get harassed, try to get to him discretely, hunker down. And then fly right back and go to set. Just rinse and repeat constantly.” — Meghan

On Dating In The Public Eye

“We just did everything we could to be there for each other. We had to stay connected. We wouldn’t have survived it if we weren’t.” — Meghan

“Dating became a combination of car chases, anti-surveillance driving, and disguises, which isn’t a particularly healthy way to start a relationship. But we always came at it with as much humor as possible. So whenever we saw each other, we would just give each other a massive hug and try and have as much of a normal life as possible.” — Harry

On Their Proposal

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

“In the North garden, being overlooked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles… Of course I got down on one knee. Of course I did.” — Harry

“He was down on one knee and I was just like, ‘Yes!’ We were so joyful and excited. And I was like, ‘Ah, we’re doing this.’” — Meghan

On Their Love Story