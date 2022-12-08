Netflix’s Harry & Meghan gave fans plenty of details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance — including their sweet proposal story. In Episode 2 of the docuseries, which was released on Dec. 8, Harry and Meghan recalled the moment he proposed, and the story is so charming.

A little backstory: After dating in secret for several months, Harry and Meghan confirmed their relationship in November 2016. They got engaged in early November 2017, but they waited to announce their happy update until Nov. 27 of that year. At the time, the newly-engaged couple told the press they were “so happy,” but they didn’t share many details. Fortunately, the docuseries filled in the gaps.

In Episode 2, Harry revealed that he actually wanted to get engaged to Meghan sooner. “I wanted to [propose] earlier,” he explained, but there were a few protocols he needed to follow. “I had to ask permission from my grandmother, I couldn’t do it outside the U.K.”

He ended up popping the question in the North garden, outside Nottingham Cottage, which was Harry’s home in Kensington Palace at the time. Despite his best efforts, the proposal wasn’t exactly a surprise.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Harry recalled, “I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was greasing the chicken and that kind of slightly gave the game away. She was like, ‘You don’t drink champagne. What’s the occasion?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know. Just had it laying around here, whatever.’” Per Meghan, it was a “magnum” sized bottle — not exactly subtle.

Harry added, “In the North garden, being overlooked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles.” When the interviewer asked what position Harry was in, he replied, “Of course I got down on one knee. Of course I did.” (Only after joking that he was in “downward dog.”) Meghan added, “He’s down on one knee and I was just like, ‘Yes!’ We were so joyful and excited. I was like, ‘Ah, we’re doing this!’”

Apparently, Harry was pretty confident that would she would accept his proposal. “I knew she’d say yes... she’d already moved Guy [Meghan’s dog] over. So I had Guy as a hostage,” he explained.