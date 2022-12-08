The Harry & Meghan Footage Of Archie With Diana’s Portrait Is So Pure

Princess Diana’s presence was felt throughout the first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Dec. 8. In fact, one of the most touching scenes of the show’s first episode involved Meghan showing the couple’s son, Archie Harrison, a portrait of the late royal.

The scene appeared to have been filmed years ago when Archie (who is now three years old) was still a baby. The Duchess of Sussex can be seen holding her son as they both took a moment to admire a stunning, black and white portrait of Princess Diana on the wall of their home in California. “Who is that?” Meghan asked Archie, who adorably cooed in response while looking up at the photo. “Hey, Grandma. That’s your Grandma Diana.”

Archie’s eyes never left the portrait. As Meghan inched closer to the wall, Archie even touched the photo while continuing to coo.

If you thought that was cute, wait until you hear about where the portrait is located in Harry and Meghan’s home. In the Duke of Sussex’s 2021 AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, Harry revealed he put the photo of his late mother in Archie’s nursery.

Because he and Meghan have taken every opportunity to teach Archie about his grandmother, “Grandma Diana” was one of the first things he ever said as a baby. “Apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana,” Harry said during the docuseries, according to People.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In his AppleTV+ docuseries, Harry added that witnessing Archie learn about his grandma has been a bittersweet experience. “It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here,” he said.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William tragically lost their mother, Princess Diana, due to a car crash in 1997 when they were just teenagers. Although it’s been years since she passed, the appearance of Princess Diana’s portrait in Harry & Meghan is just another way that the pair and their individual families have continued to honor her memory time and time again.