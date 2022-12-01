Since leaving the United Kingdom for the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy building a life outside the royal family, within the public eye but on their own terms. Their deal with Netflix made waves when it was announced; it’s the first of its kind made with anyone from the royal family. So far, most of what they’ve released are documentaries that center on projects close to their hearts, as well as children’s content. But with the arrival of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary teaser-trailer, it seems viewers are about to see a whole new side of the couple.

Even before deciding to step back from royal duties in 2020, interest in the Sussexes was sky-high from the moment their relationship was announced. It seemed like something out of a modern fairytale romance: a prince meets an American TV star on a blind date, they fall in love, and she leaves her successful series to become part of the British royal family.

But perhaps the warning sign there should have been the word “fairytale.” Harry’s own parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, once had the same word thrown around about their relationship, most of which later was revealed to be anything but. Moreover, the Sussexes were frank about how bad it got in an Oprah interview that stunned viewers with how honest they were about the experience and why it drove them to leave.

With that background, confirmation that a documentary about the royal couple was coming to Netflix after the debut of The Crown Season 5 had Netflix subscribers’ interest piqued. Here’s everything to know about it.

Harry & Meghan Trailer

The first teaser for the documentary arrived on Dec. 1, 2022. The minute-long clip primarily has archival images of the couple interwoven with personal photos from their collection. However, it promises this documentary will give viewers exactly what they want. As Markle asks, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Harry & Meghan Cast & Plot

Netflix

Though the phrase documentary calls to mind a film, Harry & Meghan is a docuseries spread across six episodes. Thus far, only the Duke and Duchess are officially confirmed to appear. However, the synopsis makes it clear that their story will be bolstered by people around them, many of whom have never spoken publicly.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.

Harry & Meghan Release Date

Netflix

Thus far, there is no confirmed release date for Harry & Meghan, though speculation from The Daily Mail and other U.K. tabloids suggests fans could be seeing it very soon.