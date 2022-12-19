Welp, Chris Harrison Has His Own Podcast Now

A year and a half after stepping away from the Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison is making a comeback. No, he’s not returning to the reality dating juggernaut, but he *is* launching his own podcast all about the messiness of relationships. And naturally, the podcast’s name will certainly sound familiar to fans. Here’s everything to know about The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... With Chris Harrison.

Harrison’s new podcast will launch on iHeartRadio in early 2023, with its first episode debuting on Jan. 9. Although the podcast’s name is clearly a Bachelor reference, its description steers clear of mentioning the reality dating franchise Harrison hosted for two decades. Instead, the logline teases that the weekly pod will focus on “all things relationships” in general. “Using his unparalleled expertise, [Harrison] will dig into all things relationships every week,” iHeartRadio’s descriptions reads. “Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more. For the first time ever, Chris will discuss everything, and there’s no telling what he will have to say”

A one-minute trailer is already available, in which Harrison alludes to discussing the circumstances around ending his relationship with The Bachelor franchise. “I have not spoken publicly for two years about this, and I have a lot of thoughts,” Harrison said. “I’m looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward, and letting everybody hear from me.”

iHeartRadio

Harrison is very likely referring to the 2021 controversy that led to his exit as the host of The Bachelor and its various spinoffs. In February of that year, Harrison was interviewed on Extra by former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, when she asked him about widespread claims of then-current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist behavior, specifically due to photos of Kirkconnell attending an “Old South” plantation-themed party. Harrison received backlash for defending Kirkconnell in the interview, deflecting Lindsay’s concerns and decrying the “woke police” for not having compassion for the “poor girl.” When Lindsay brought up the 2018 photos of Kirkconnell at the party, Harrison responded, “Well, Rachel, is it not a good look in 2018? Or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference.”

Shortly after that interview, Harrison stepped away from Bachelor Nation, and then on June 8, 2021, Harrison and ABC confirmed that he would permanently end his time as Bachelor host.

The first episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... With Chris Harrison will premiere on Jan. 9, 2023.