The cosmos must have received a tip that this year’s holiday season was going to be eventful, because the astrology for the week of December 19 couldn’t be any more festive. As Sagittarius season comes to a close, the winter solstice on Dec. 21 (aka the start of Capricorn season) greets everyone with a disciplined, goal-oriented welcome, and the upcoming new moon is the perfect way to kick off your holiday vacay. As Jupiter also officially re-enters Aries this week, goal-setting and ambitious planning for the year ahead seems to be the theme of every sign’s December 19, 2022 weekly horoscope, so if you’ve been eager for a nudge in the right direction, this week’s astro-weather has you covered.

As the week begins, Jupiter, the planet of knowledge and expansion, re-enters the cardinal, fire sign of Aries on Dec. 20. Since Oct. 28, Jupiter’s brief revisit to Pisces had brought ideals and dreams to the forefront, but now, wishful thinking can officially be met with assertive action. The expansion and growth that every sign will experience now will be dynamic, assertive, and stimulating, specifically within the Aries-ruled house of your birth chart.

Themes around goal-setting, discipline, and practical ambition take center stage until Jan. 19, encouraging every sign to steadily work towards long-term objectives. Meanwhile, the Capricorn new moon on Dec. 23 brings fresh beginnings to the forefront for every sign, inviting you to lay down the necessary groundwork in order to achieve anything that requires time, persistence, and discipline.

Here’s how each sign can expect to be affected by this week’s astrology:

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

It’s the week of growth for you, Aries, and Jupiter shifting into your first house of identity and self-expression is only the tip of the iceberg. The personal projects and endeavors you embarked on back in May are finally beginning to move forward again, so be sure to pace yourself, because this transit is certain to bring a surge in energy. Now’s a time to envision what’s possible, and hit the ground running with any new ideas and plans that you have.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

The winter solstice invites you to broaden your spiritual horizons as the sun makes its way into your ninth house. You take your personal philosophies pretty seriously, and this week is the perfect time to implement some new goals in this area. Whether you’re committing to a new spiritual routine or engaging in a new field of study, Capricorn season lets you envision what your future could look like if you were more disciplined about expanding your mind. Just think how much progress you’ll make if you start working on these new habits now, rather than later.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Jupiter’s shift into the action-oriented sign of Aries brings growth and new opportunities to your social circles. As the social butterfly of the zodiac, you prioritize consistently making newfound connections, and this transit is inviting you to expand on these bonds in a way that’s refreshing and energetic. Whether you’re embarking on a group project or joining a new book club, this week is inviting you to expand your networks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The new moon in Capricorn will invite new beginnings into your romantic relationships, Cancer, and just in time for Christmas. If you’ve been considering your long-term goals for a particular partnership, this moon will offer clarity rooted in logic, instead of emotion. As the polar opposite sign of Capricorn, this season is certain to highlight themes you may tend to overlook, but it’s also bound to invite structure and essential boundaries into your relationships when those may have been a challenge to implement before.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

If you’ve been itching to implement some new rituals into your day-to-day, now is the time to do so, Leo, with the sun (aka your chart ruler) in Capricorn encouraging you to prioritize your routines and habits. Make lists, put yourself on a stricter schedule, and you’re bound to see your efforts pay off. Just be sure to pace yourself, since the holiday season is still a time to rest and indulge in some down time.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

This week, you’ll be invited to embark on newfound creative pursuits that center long-term goals and ambitions. As an earth sign just like Capricorn, you feel better when you’re being productive (even when you’re supposed to be having fun), and this moon serves as the perfect opportunity to let your hair down while still centering efficiency. Whether you’re beginning a new art project, hobby, or enjoying time with a new love interest, whatever you begin now is bound to get you somewhere.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 23)

As Jupiter shifts into Aries, new opportunities for growth will take place within your romantic relationships and partnerships. As the connection-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’re always eager to explore newfound ways of bonding with others, and this transit is certain to reward you with exciting new experiences in your love life. As someone who rarely struggles in the romance department, this transit is giving you the chance to build something substantial rather than short-lived flings. Whether it be a new professional or personal connection, the company you keep now looks incredibly promising.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The new moon in Capricorn invites you to brainstorm new long-term goals and endeavors that align you with success. Now is the perfect time to jot down new ideas, even if you’re not necessarily sure where to begin. You’re someone who doesn’t like to take action until you’ve acquired the necessary resources, so while new moons are ideal for initiating new endeavors, you don’t have to spring into action until you feel ready. This event will also highlight any new skills you may want to sharpen, so don’t be surprised if YouTube tutorials start to call your name.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 21)

As Jupiter, your chart ruler, moves into Aries this week, opportunities for growth and expansion will take place in your fifth house of entertainment and creative pursuits. As a fellow fire sign just like Aries, you’re always eagerly awaiting your next adventure, and this transit is certain to keep you busy with exciting new hobbies and endeavors. Inspiration’s bound to be at an all-time high for you — and just in time for Christmas.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

It’s a big week for you, Capricorn, as the sun shifts into your first house this week. The surge in energy you feel is bound to propel you into any new goals and endeavors on your agenda, and the new moon is the perfect opportunity to start fresh. As the goal-oriented sign of the zodiac, it comes as no surprise that you’d prefer a head-start when it comes to your New Year’s resolutions, and this is the ideal time to consider what your personal ambitions are for 2023. Just be sure to make time to enjoy the holidays — your goals will still be there after you unwrap your gifts.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 21)

On Dec. 21, the sun will shift into your 12th house of isolation and introspection, encouraging you to withdraw and reflect. Capricorn season is a time for you to rest and think about your current habits and routines before your own season comes along, so don’t feel too bad if you need to take some time for yourself. While the holidays tend to be pretty social, this can also be a time when your mental health takes a bit of a hit. Be sure to get plenty of rest, and re-assess any rituals you’ve been engaging in that have been working against you.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20)

As Jupiter, your chart ruler, shifts out of your sign on Dec. 20, your focus will shift to growing and expanding your money and resources in a way that’s independent and assertive. As the profound visionary of the zodiac, you excel at seeing what’s possible, but when it comes to taking action, you may not always know exactly where to start. Jupiter’s transit through Aries gives you the opportunity to make your dreams a reality, Pisces — especially when it comes to growing your finances. Just be sure to pace yourself. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and things that stand the test of time don’t always happen overnight.