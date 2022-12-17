Elite Daily Newsletter: December 16, 2022
The 4 zodiac signs who will be the most affected by the winter solstice, Khloe Kardashian's full body workout seems intense, and more.
The Winter Solstice Will Be Wildly Successful For These 4 Signs
Set a calendar reminder, because at 4:49 p.m. ET on Dec. 21, the winter solstice will officially begin in the Northern Hemisphere. As the sun shifts into Capricorn, everyone will be invited to work towards their long-term goals and set new routines for growth and success. As a Saturn-ruled zodiac sign, Capricorn season is all about refining your intentions putting together a plan — and it’s going to be super easy for these 4 zodiac signs to get their affairs in order. READ MORE
Khloé Kardashian Shared Her Full Workout Routine & It’s Intense
For fans who watch The Kardashians on Hulu or follow them on Insta, it’s no secret that the Kar-Jenners love to work out at home. You often see Kim and Kylie in their home gyms while breaking a sweat. Recently, Khloé shared her full routine online with her followers, and you can do the challenging whole body exercises at the gym or at home. Wearing a beanie while you sweat, though, remains optional. READ MORE
It’s been nearly 20 years since Gomez first made her foray into fame with Spy Kids 3-D in 2003. Since then she’s starred in Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin, won a Grammy for her Latin Pop Album, hosted her own cooking show, launched her own beauty line, and at one point, was the most followed person on Instagram for almost three years. All throughout her impressive career, she’s had the chance to rock so many hairdos. She’s not afraid to go short, to go long, or to try a new color. READ MORE
Wedding Trend Forecast For 2023: Prioritize Memories & Embrace Rom-Com Core
While you can still reference the Pinterest board you’ve been curating since you first knew your partner was the one, it might also help to consider things like wedding color trends or even the wedding dress trends you’ll notice in stores while shopping this year. For everything from floral decor to foodie-approved dishes, Elite Daily reached out to the wedding experts from Zola, Pinterest, Etsy, and The Knot to provide you with the top wedding trends of 2023. READ MORE
