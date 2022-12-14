As 2023 approaches, you may have some fitness goals in mind for your New Year’s resolutions. If that’s the case, Khloé Kardashian’s full workout routine is a challenging option for anyone looking to get a good burn in. For fans who watch The Kardashians on Hulu or follow them on Insta, it’s no secret that the Kar-Jenners love to work out at home. You often see Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in their home gyms while breaking a sweat. Recently, Khloé Kardashian shared her full routine online with her followers, and you can do the challenging whole body exercises at the gym or at home.

That entire routine was pieced together by TikTokers so that you can follow along at your own pace. It’s like getting a celebrity trainer to curate a routine for you, but that celebrity is just Khloé K letting you borrow hers. Of course, TikTokers had something to say in the comments, and a few users critiqued this workout routine for being a bit too fast for a real burn. Be sure to take your time with each exercise, and as one TikToker points out, you should try to “squeeze and hold for at least three seconds” when doing reps to really activate the muscles you’re working on.

With these tips in mind, here are all the steps involved if you may want to try out Khloé K’s full body workout routine for yourself.

01 10-Minute Stair Warm-Up TikTok Start off with a 10-minute stair workout. If you don’t have access to a stair machine, you’ll want to use find some stairs at home or go for a quick walk around the neighborhood. As long as you go at a pace or “pick a level that is challenging but steady,” according to Khloé, you should be getting the warm-up you need.

02 Rowing Machine Khloé Kardashian After her warm-up, Khloé uses a rowing machine for about two minutes at a time. She says she does this 10 times, which seems like a lot. However, after every two minute set, she does some weight lifting. Khloé uses a Hydrow machine, but for anyone who doesn’t have a rowing machine, there are exercises you can do at home with things like a backpack or resistance bands.

03 Bench Press TikTok One of those weight lifting exercises she does in between rowing is a bench press. Khloé does this next with 20 reps and five sets each. The slower you go, the more burn you’ll feel in your upper body. This exercises is especially great if you want to work on your arms and shoulders.

04 Weighted Squats TikTok Next up, Khloé does some weighted squats with a barbell. You can also do weighted squats with dumbbells or heavy water bottles if that’s what you have at home instead. You’ll alternate doing reps of both 20 and 10 weighted squats, which will work out your legs. Even Khloé said, “My legs were dying from the [Hydrow] and all this nonsense.”

05 Ab Rolls TikTok For this next exercise, you’ll need an ab roller. Luckily, there are some pretty budget-friendly ones on Amazon for just $13. With your roller, you’ll do 20 rolls on the floor. This is a great ab workout if you’re focused on your core. Khloé breaks down her 20 rolls even further, stating that 10 of them are fully extended while the other 10 are pulses. She does this five times.