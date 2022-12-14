As 2023 approaches, you may have some fitness goals in mind for your New Year’s resolutions. If that’s the case, Khloé Kardashian’s full workout routine is a challenging option for anyone looking to get a good burn in. For fans who watch The Kardashians on Hulu or follow them on Insta, it’s no secret that the Kar-Jenners love to work out at home. You often see Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in their home gyms while breaking a sweat. Recently, Khloé Kardashian shared her full routine online with her followers, and you can do the challenging whole body exercises at the gym or at home.
That entire routine was pieced together by TikTokers so that you can follow along at your own pace. It’s like getting a celebrity trainer to curate a routine for you, but that celebrity is just Khloé K letting you borrow hers. Of course, TikTokers had something to say in the comments, and a few users critiqued this workout routine for being a bit too fast for a real burn. Be sure to take your time with each exercise, and as one TikToker points out, you should try to “squeeze and hold for at least three seconds” when doing reps to really activate the muscles you’re working on.
With these tips in mind, here are all the steps involved if you may want to try out Khloé K’s full body workout routine for yourself.