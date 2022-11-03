Watching The Kardashians and scrolling through Insta, it’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian likes to work out. Having an impressive home gym definitely helps to make keeping up with a daily fitness routine easier, but it turns out you can do Khloé Kardashian’s HIIT workout at home, whether you have gym or not. All you need for this routine — which has been dubbed Kardashian’s famous HIIT workout, according to TikTok — is an exercise mat and two weights.
You might not even need the weights, as long as you have the right substitutes, like water bottles or cans of food in your home. Once you have your equipment assembled, you’re ready to begin Kardashian’s eight-step routine. TikToker Sophia Nichole (@sophianikki), who admitted the routine “kicked [her] butt,” broke down each one of the moves for the FYP. So, while this may not be the workout routine you want to do every day, it will be a fun way to really feel the burn once or twice a week. You can also tweak it a bit if you’re a fan of the AARMY coach’s suggestions, but you’ll want to start out with Khloé Kardashian’s full HIIT workout first to see what you like and don’t care for.