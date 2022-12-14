Who knew scoring tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour would be one of the hardest challenges you would have to face in 2022? If you failed to purchase anything during the presale and were hoping to get lucky during the Eras Tour public sale before it was canceled, you may be wondering what you can do now. No need to fret, you’re not on your own, kid. While Ticketmaster is opening up more tickets for some fans with presale codes, you could win Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets just by writing a letter.

Following the fiasco that was Ticketmaster’s presale, many lucky fans who were able to purchase their allotted number of tickets are now offering up any extras to Swifties through things like Instagram contests. Even radio stations have been giving away tickets left and right. If your 2023 goal is to see Swift sing “Anti-Hero” live, you’ll want to be vigilant scrolling through your feed and searching for these different contests. One contest in particular is super easy to enter, and all you’ll need are two items Swift always has on her — a pen and paper — plus a postage stamp.

How To Enter To Win Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets

The Lost Bros, a clothing brand that typically sells Disney Parks-inspired merch, is offering two tickets to Swift’s concert in Tampa, Florida on April 13, 2023. The tickets are extras that were purchased in section 244 of Raymond James Stadium, which offers a pretty great view of the stage, and the company is just “giving them away.” There is a catch! You must either purchase one item from their new Midnights-inspired collection or write a letter to them (if you write a letter, you don’t need to also purchase merch). In your letter, you’ll need to share what your favorite Swift song is and why. It’s that simple.

The address you’ll send your letter to is 13506 Summerport Village Parkway, #1016, Windermere, FL 34786. In terms of the fine print, keep in mind you only get one entry per person, and both methods are counted the same towards the contest. However, you must send in your letter before Jan. 9, as that’s when letters must be received. The winner will be chosen on Jan. 13, which is three months before the show and gives you plenty of time to plan out your trip if you end up getting the tickets. Unlike some other contests where anyone can win, The Lost Bros goal is to “get these tickets into the hands of someone who will appreciate them.” They’re really hoping they go to Swifties, which is why they’re making it so only people who know their favorite song or want to rock a “Karma” sweatshirt can enter.

If you decide to go the merch route, their Midnights collection really was made for Swifties who have been listening to the album non-stop. The items in the collection pay homage to songs like “Maroon” and “Bejeweled” in subtle ways. There’s even a Disney and Swift crossover tee with Alice from Alice in Wonderland with lyrics from “Anti-Hero” that you might want to wear to your next park day. The most budget-friendly way to enter the Swift Eras Tour tickets contest is by sending in a letter, because that will only cost you the price of a stamp. However, the tees are just $28 and make the perfect holiday gift to treat yourself with or to give your fellow Swiftie BFF.