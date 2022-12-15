Beyoncé's Text To Meghan Markle Had Prince Harry Completely Gagged

The second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series, Harry & Meghan, premiered on Netflix on Dec. 15. After watching the latest episodes, viewers got the chance to learn even more about what the couple is like behind the scenes. As it turns out, in many ways, they’re just like any other couple because Harry had the most relatable reaction to hearing Meghan received a text from Beyoncé. OK, maybe they’re not exactly like any other couple. A text message from Beyoncé is not an every day occurrence.

The moment happened in Episode 6 and chronicled the aftermath of their high-profile tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. As seen in the series, Meghan and Harry were talking when she told him she got a text from Beyoncé Despite the couple having already met Beyoncé in 2019, Harry couldn’t help but fanboy over the singer just casually texting his wife.

He audibly gasped and jokingly told told Meghan to “shut up” because he couldn’t believe Beyoncé was texting her. Meghan explained the star was just “checking in,” which amused Harry. He loved how “casual” it sounded to receive a text from Beyoncé, which is distinctly not a casual event.

Meghan was just as giddy over the text. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” she said, smiling. Harry then urged Meghan to “go and call her” but she demurred. “No, it’s okay,” she said because Beyoncé had already shared a sweet message for her.

“She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed,” Meghan said, to which Harry responded, “Well said.”

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Twitter got a kick out of the scene. “Harry’s reaction to Meghan getting a message from Beyoncé proves he really is just like the rest of us,” one person said after watching Harry’s fanboy moment.

They also thought the scene proved that, no matter how famous someone is, Beyoncé is more famous. “She will ALWAYS be the celebrity to celebrities,” one person said.

Take a look at more tweets about the scene below.