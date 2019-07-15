It's no surprise that we have The Lion King premiere to thank for bringing two of the world's most iconic power couples together. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally crossed paths with Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the film's London debut on Sunday, July 14, and ugh, it was beautiful. Watching the dynamic duos' red carpet interaction made me wonder what their movements revealed about their feelings toward the exchange. To better understand Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's body language with Beyonce and JAY-Z, I reached out to the experts. Because, sorry, I refuse to believe that Meg and Bey actually were that chill around each other.

Traci Brown, body language expert and author of How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft: Field Guide, and Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, both had some surprising insights into how both couples might have felt about the meeting. According to Brown, the musicians seemed to have made quite the impression on Prince Harry in particular. "Prince Harry is really excited," Brown told Elite Daily. "Much more so than I've ever seen him when meeting anyone." Brown also noticed that JAY-Z seemed to be a bit reserved, saying he seems to be "playing it cool." Here are some more highlights from the couples' meet-and-greet.

1. Beyoncé may have felt a little jittery. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "You can tell Beyoncé is slightly nervous from the comfort cue preening she is doing by 'adjusting' her hair in a way that allows her to touch her head or neck," Wood tells Elite Daily. "She also has her elbow pointed out at Prince Harry in protection, and her full upper arm is in a symbolic shield of her heart. The head tilt in that photo also shows that even though she is smiling, she is a bit nervous." Although it's kind of strange to imagine anyone making Beyoncé nervous, it's also an important reminder that celebs aren't so different from the rest of us. I, too, would be nervous upon meeting Meghan and Harry. Who wouldn't?

2. Harry was eager to make contact with Bey. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Both Wood and Brown agree that Harry definitely took the lead in embracing Beyoncé, and it appears that JAY-Z might have been a little thrown off by it. "Prince Harry felt very comfortable coming in for an embrace and put his head very close in a 'whisper to kiss' placement that shows his desire to be close," says Wood. "Notice the pressed lips of displeasure on JAY- Z as Prince Harry Does this."

3. Beyoncé and Meghan were totally vibing. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Beyoncé and Meghan gave each other a genuine embrace, it was clear to see that the two ladies were definitely vibing. "Meghan and Beyoncé are on the same page," explains Brown. "They're both leaning in about the same amount and holding their purses in a similar manner. Are they more comfortable together because they're both entertainers? Maybe so."