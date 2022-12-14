It’s hard to believe that winter’s almost upon us, but alas, as temperatures continue to drop and Christmas inches closer by the day, it’s impossible to ignore. While saying goodbye to fall until next year is a little bittersweet, the upcoming winter solstice is a reminder that time isn’t just standing still, which is encouraging, considering 2023 is right around the corner. As the sun prepares to shift into Capricorn on Dec. 21, future plans and endeavors will be on the minds of many. But four signs are certain to feel this cosmic shift the most.

When Is Winter Solstice 2022?

At 4:49 p.m. ET on Dec. 21, the winter solstice will officially begin in the Northern Hemisphere. As the sun shifts into the cardinal, earth sign of Capricorn on this day, everyone will be invited to work towards long-term goals that align with success, as well as to set their sights on newfound structures and disciplines that lead to achievement. As a Saturn-ruled zodiac sign, Capricorn season is all about actively seeking to refine your intentions, and putting together a plan that invites you to effectively begin the process of gradual achievement. Cardinal signs, in particular, will be most impacted, since they all have Capricorn in fundamental areas of their birth charts.

Here’s what the cardinal signs can expect from 2022’s winter solstice:

Elizaveta Starkova/Moment/Getty Images

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

On Dec. 21, the sun will shift into your 10th house of career and public image, highlighting your desire to succeed in your professional realm. The winter solstice is the perfect time for you to roll up your sleeves and get to work, Aries, so be sure to put the surge in productivity you’ll experience to good use. As the ambitious fire sign of the zodiac, you’re always looking for your next endeavor, and as a cardinal season rolls around once again, you’ll be feeling equipped with the necessary tools to pursue your big work goals before 2023 begins.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As the winter solstice begins on Dec. 21, you’ll be eager to put a plan together regarding your romantic relationships and partnerships. As the sister sign to Capricorn, you’re someone who tends to lead with emotion instead of logic, but this season is inviting you to look at your connections through a more sober lens. If your intentions are to engage in more social activities, or have conversations with your partner about your future plans together, this season is certain to be incredibly productive for you. Leading with your feelings is admirable, but this season will allow you to envision a stable path forward in a way you may have not considered before.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 23)

On Dec. 21, the sun will shift into your fourth house of home and family, marking the official beginning of winter, and highlighting your duties and responsibilities within your private world. As the connection-oriented sign of the zodiac, you tend to prioritize bringing people together, and as winter comes around, you’ll be shifting this focus to family dynamics. Whether you’re hosting Christmas at your place this year, or helping a relative revamp a resume, this holiday is bound to be a productive one for you. The good thing is, it’ll be from the comfort of your own home.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

It’s your season, Capricorn, which means you’ll be feeling the pressure. On Dec. 21, the winter solstice will bring the sun into your first house of self and personal identity. This season is inviting you to revamp some of your personal goals before the new year, so don’t hesitate to make this holiday season all about you. You’re someone who prioritizes success, and as the year comes to a close, you’ll be eager to get a head start on endeavors that require plenty of discipline and routine. You excel under a bit of pressure, and the winter solstice will have you turning rocks into diamonds.