New Year, New Shows: Netflix's January Lineup Is Here

As 2022 ends, Netflix closes out a year of highs and lows. The streaming service rolled out some of its biggest shows to date, including Stranger Things 4 and Wednesday, while its movies, including the forthcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to the currently streaming Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. But a new year means a fresh slate, with brand new titles heading to subscribers. Let’s run down what’s coming to Netflix in January 2023 and check out the highlights.

January will debut with one of Netflix’s highly-anticipated revivals, That ’90s Show, bringing viewers a new generation of the Forman family. New seasons of Ginny & Georgia and Vikings: Valhalla are also heading this way in scripted TV series, while in reality shows, Bake Squad will be back for Season 2, while Bling Empire is heading to New York.

In Netflix movie debuts, there’s the Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson period piece The Pale Blue Eye. A brand new romantic comedy is also arriving ahead of February’s Valentine’s Day, titled You People. In timely documentaries, there’s a brand new one looking into the Ponzi scheme of Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street and a brand new sports documentary deep diving into the world of tennis called Break Point.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2023.

Jan. 1

Kaleidoscope (Netflix Series)

Lady Voyeur (Netflix Series)

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor I and II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky I-V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon & Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Jan. 4

How I Became a Gangster (Netflix Film)

The Kings of the World (Netflix Film)

The Lying Life of Adults (Netflix Series)

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 5

Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix Series)

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Woman of the Dead (Netflix Series)

Jan. 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld (Netflix Documentary)

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix Film)

Pressure Cooker (Netflix Series)

The Ultimatum: France Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Series)

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Jan. 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Jan. 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Netflix Comedy)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 11

Noise (Netflix Film)

Sexify: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Netflix Series)

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 13

Break Point (Netflix Documentary)

Dog Gone (Netflix Film)

Sky Rojo: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Suzan & Freek (Netflix Documentary)

Trial by Fire (Netflix Series)

Jan. 17

The Devil to Pay

Jan. 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Netflix Anime)

Khallat+ (Netflix Film)

The Pez Outlaw

That '90s Show (Netflix Series)

Women at War (Netflix Series)

Jan. 20

Bake Squad: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Bling Empire: New York (Netflix Series)

Fauda: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Mission Majnu (Netflix Film)

The Real World: Season 28

Represent (Netflix Series)

Şahmaran (Netflix Series)

Shanty Town (Netflix Series)

Jan. 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik (Netflix Film)

Jan. 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

Jan. 25

Against the Ropes (Netflix Series)

Begin Again

Jan. 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 (Netflix Anime)

Jan. 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Lockwood & Co. (Netflix Series)

The Snow Girl (Netflix Series)

You People (Netflix Film)

Jan. 30

Princess Power (Netflix Family)

Jan. 31

Cunk On Earth (Netflix Series)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix Documentary)

January TBD