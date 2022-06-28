All The Songs On Only Murders In The Building's Season 2 Soundtrack

Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building is famous for being a show about a podcast. The crime solvers who host the serial are also struggling to solve the case in real-time on the show. But although Only Murders has a ton of cred when it comes to spoken word recordings, its music is just as important. The soundtrack for Only Murders In The Building Season 2 may skew a little older, but it’s still got stuff for viewers of all ages to enjoy.

The soundtrack for Only Murders’ first season may not have stood out to viewers much. Despite the first episode’s plethora of music, once the show was established and the characters were introduced, there was maybe one song per episode, two at most. And with Netflix churning out shows that regularly feature a dozen song hits (not to mention driving songs from the 1980s back up the charts), it’s easy to overlook the musical charms of Only Murders In The Building. But you shouldn’t! Season 1 still had some high-profile numbers. (The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” still slaps 35 years on.) Season 2 is also off to a great start, with songs that range from modern-day pop to old-school New York jazz.

This season starts off short a bassoonist, and Steve Martin has yet to break out his accordion (although there’s still time), there are still song highlights for viewers to enjoy. Here are all the soundtrack pop songs featured in Only Muders In The Building Season 2 so far.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episode 1: “Persons of Interest”

“Real Thing” by Natania

“Papa Love Mambo” by Nat King Cole

Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episode 2: “Framed”

“You Should See Me In A Crown” by Billie Eilish

“Yellow Bird” by Sol3 Mio

More songs will be added as the season continues to unfold.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 streams new episodes weekly every Tuesday.