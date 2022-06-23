The Umbrella Academy's Season 3 Soundtrack Is Full Of Throwback Jams
It's banger after period-accurate banger.
Before The Umbrella Academy became Netflix’s biggest superhero series to date, the comic’s creator (and series executive producer) Gerard Way was best known as co-founder and singer of My Chemical Romance. The series has certainly taken inspiration from Way’s musical background, with extraordinary soundtracks full of deep-cut indie hits every season, and the latest installment is no exception. The Umbrella Academy’s Season 3 soundtrack is basically the mixtape of bangers everyone wishes Luther would make for them.
Like with Season 1, Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy returns to the present day after spending all of Season 2 in the 1960s. The refocus on the current timeline also means a return to present-day music. But unlike Season 1, an indie deep-cut lover’s dream, Season 3 isn’t afraid to put some significant hits front and center as well as some timeless classics. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t rustle up some obscure covers, including one from a superhero-from-another-franchise, Jeremy Renner.
The series revolves around time, its changes, the sudden lack of it, and making the most of what’s left. That means the series gives characters significant milestones in a way that audiences haven’t seen yet, from pregnancies and babies to weddings and engagements and even a funeral or two. The result is a soundtrack that includes everything from karaoke favorites to love songs and a few tearjerkers.
Here’s a full rundown of every song in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 1: “Meet the Family”
- “Sometimes” by Gerry Cinnamon
- “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins
- “No More Heroes” by The Stranglers
- “Breathe” by Eimear
- “Say You Love Me” by Sherman Myers
- “Let’s Go On A Hayride” by The McSharry Sisters
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 2: “World’s Biggest Ball of Twine”
- “The Passenger” by Iggy Pop
- “Sugar Beat” by Sid Phillips
- “Oogum Boogum Song” by Brenton Wood
- “Quando Quando Quando” by Engelbert Humperdinck
- “It’s A Cryin’ Shame” by Gayle McCormick
- “Higher Love” by Steve & Lilly Winwood
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 3: “Pocket Full of Lightning”
- “Do You Believe In Magic” by The Loving Spoonful
- “Lady In Red” by Chris DeBurgh
- “Dancing On The Ceiling” by Lionel Richie
- “Tuvan Drone” by Nicholas John Harvey
- “Gloria” by Vivaldi
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 4: “Kugelblitz”
- “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals
- “House of the Rising Sun” by Jeremy Renner
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 5: “Kindest Cut”
- “Crystalized” by The xx
- “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke (sung by Yusuf Gatewood)
- “My Silver Lining” by First Aid Kit
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 6: “Marigold”
- “War” by Horror House
- “Into My Soul” by Gabin feat. DeeDee Bridgewater
- “Hot Damn” by Baby Strange
- “We’ll Get Through” by The Slugs
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 7: “Auf Wiedersehen”
- “Little Girl” by Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei
- “Bruttosozialprodukt” by Geier Sturzflug
- “Let’s Be Badder” by Lucern Raze feat. Cherry Pickles
- “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly feat. City Spud
- “Cats In The Cradle” by Ugly Kid Joe
- “Onward Christian Soldiers” by Jon Schmidt
- “Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen
- “What Makes You a Man” by Ninth Wave
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 8: “Wedding at the End of the World”
- “Obscurity” by Fabio Fuso
- “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler
- “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
- “Teenage Dream” by The Rescues
- “We Could Be Falling In Love” by Frank Sinatra
- “Go From My Window” by Concordia
- “Come In Mr. Lonely” by Jerry Dyke
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 9: “Seven Bells”
- “Friday, I’m In Love” by The Cure
- “Bitter Taste” by Billy Idol
The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 10: “Oblivion”
- “Short Change Hero” by The Heavy
The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix.