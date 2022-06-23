The Umbrella Academy's Season 3 Soundtrack Is Full Of Throwback Jams

Before The Umbrella Academy became Netflix’s biggest superhero series to date, the comic’s creator (and series executive producer) Gerard Way was best known as co-founder and singer of My Chemical Romance. The series has certainly taken inspiration from Way’s musical background, with extraordinary soundtracks full of deep-cut indie hits every season, and the latest installment is no exception. The Umbrella Academy’s Season 3 soundtrack is basically the mixtape of bangers everyone wishes Luther would make for them.

Like with Season 1, Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy returns to the present day after spending all of Season 2 in the 1960s. The refocus on the current timeline also means a return to present-day music. But unlike Season 1, an indie deep-cut lover’s dream, Season 3 isn’t afraid to put some significant hits front and center as well as some timeless classics. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t rustle up some obscure covers, including one from a superhero-from-another-franchise, Jeremy Renner.

The series revolves around time, its changes, the sudden lack of it, and making the most of what’s left. That means the series gives characters significant milestones in a way that audiences haven’t seen yet, from pregnancies and babies to weddings and engagements and even a funeral or two. The result is a soundtrack that includes everything from karaoke favorites to love songs and a few tearjerkers.

Here’s a full rundown of every song in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 1: “Meet the Family”

“Sometimes” by Gerry Cinnamon

“Footloose” by Kenny Loggins

“No More Heroes” by The Stranglers

“Breathe” by Eimear

“Say You Love Me” by Sherman Myers

“Let’s Go On A Hayride” by The McSharry Sisters

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 2: “World’s Biggest Ball of Twine”

“The Passenger” by Iggy Pop

“Sugar Beat” by Sid Phillips

“Oogum Boogum Song” by Brenton Wood

“Quando Quando Quando” by Engelbert Humperdinck

“It’s A Cryin’ Shame” by Gayle McCormick

“Higher Love” by Steve & Lilly Winwood

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 3: “Pocket Full of Lightning”

“Do You Believe In Magic” by The Loving Spoonful

“Lady In Red” by Chris DeBurgh

“Dancing On The Ceiling” by Lionel Richie

“Tuvan Drone” by Nicholas John Harvey

“Gloria” by Vivaldi

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 4: “Kugelblitz”

“House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals

“House of the Rising Sun” by Jeremy Renner

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 5: “Kindest Cut”

“Crystalized” by The xx

“A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke (sung by Yusuf Gatewood)

“My Silver Lining” by First Aid Kit

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 6: “Marigold”

“War” by Horror House

“Into My Soul” by Gabin feat. DeeDee Bridgewater

“Hot Damn” by Baby Strange

“We’ll Get Through” by The Slugs

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 7: “Auf Wiedersehen”

“Little Girl” by Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei

“Bruttosozialprodukt” by Geier Sturzflug

“Let’s Be Badder” by Lucern Raze feat. Cherry Pickles

“Ride Wit Me” by Nelly feat. City Spud

“Cats In The Cradle” by Ugly Kid Joe

“Onward Christian Soldiers” by Jon Schmidt

“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen

“What Makes You a Man” by Ninth Wave

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 8: “Wedding at the End of the World”

“Obscurity” by Fabio Fuso

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

“Teenage Dream” by The Rescues

“We Could Be Falling In Love” by Frank Sinatra

“Go From My Window” by Concordia

“Come In Mr. Lonely” by Jerry Dyke

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 9: “Seven Bells”

“Friday, I’m In Love” by The Cure

“Bitter Taste” by Billy Idol

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 10: “Oblivion”

“Short Change Hero” by The Heavy

