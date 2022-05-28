The Stranger Things 4 Soundtrack Brings All the '80s Nostalgia

Ever since Stranger Things premiered in 2016, the 1980s have been the “it” decade. It’s a major nostalgia overload, from the clothes to the hair to the toys. But the music might be most important of all. The series’ theme is already iconic, but the song choices from the era that dot each season are also central. Here’s a rundown of the songs on the Stranger Things 4 soundtrack that will create new memorable moments.

Warning: Mild spoilers for Stranger Things 4 follow. Every season of Stranger Things has one iconic song from the 1980s that becomes a significant moment in the series. Season 1 focused an entire scene around The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” as Will and Joyce try and communicate between dimensions. Season 2 closed on The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” taking full advantage of the song’s reputation at the time as a romantic song and the modern view that it’s stalker-level creepy. As for Season 3, Suzie and DustyBun’s duet of their favorite movie theme song from The NeverEnding Story turned into a social media challenge.

Season 4’s big song is the opening track from Kate Bush’s debut album, Hounds of Love, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).” The song shows up for a significant turning point in Season 4, and nearly every other episode. But that’s only the tip of the nostalgia iceberg.

Here’s the complete listing of the songs in Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 1.

Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 1 “The Hellfire Club” Soundtrack

“California Dreaming” by The Mamas & the Papas

“Object of My Desire” by Starpoint

“The Red Army Is The Strongest” by The Red Army Choir

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

“Play With Me” by Extreme

“Steve’s Rocking Star-Spangled Banner” by X-Ray Dog

“Detroit Rock City” by Kiss

“Animal” by Pryda

Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 2 “Vecna’s Curse” Soundtrack

“Surf Time” by The Surf Riders

“Cities in Dust” by Siouxsie and the Banshees

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive

“Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco

“Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads

Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 3 “The Monster & The Superhero” Soundtrack

“Rigoletto, Act III: La donna è mobile” by Verdi

Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 4 “Dear Billy” Soundtrack

“Hard Feelings” by Al Kerbey

“Minuet in G Major” by JS Bach

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald

Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 5 “The Nina Project” Soundtrack

“Travelin’ Man” by Ricky Nelson

“Quand le bien-aimé reviendra” by Nicolas Dalayrac

Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 6 “The Dive” Soundtrack

“Girls On Film” by Duran Duran

“Violin Concerto Op. 35 Finale” by Ilyich Tchaikovsky

“The Snow Maiden” by Chorus of the People

“Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth

Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 7 “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” Soundtrack

“Prophecies” by Philip Glass

Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 1 is streaming on Netflix. Season 4, Vol. 2, arrives on July 1, 2022. Check back when those episodes arrive for the complete updated song list.