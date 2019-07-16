The 'NeverEnding Story' Song Challenge Is The Best Part Of 'Stranger Things 3'

Stranger Things Season 3 was full of adorable references to mid-1980s ephemera of all sorts, from Back to the Future to Weird Al. But the best moment came in the season finale, when Dustin and his long-distance girlfriend, Suzie, broke into song, belting out the theme song to the 1980s cult hit The NeverEnding Story. The song went viral, as did the video of the original version. Now actress Millie Bobby Brown has issued what she calls The "#NeverEndingChallenge." This NeverEnding Story song challenge is quite possibly the most delightful real-world result of the new season.

As stated by Brown, the #NeverEndingChallenge is one for fans to prove they too can belt out the insane earworm that is the theme song to The NeverEnding Story. The song may sound simple (and the words easily lodge in one's head), but Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, is a Broadway veteran. (He starred as Gavroche in Les Miserables.) His singing partner is Gabriella Pizzolo, who plays Suzie. She's also a Broadway vet, having starred in both Matilda the Musical and Fun Home.

In short, these are professionals, and though Brown wants you to try this at home, perhaps it won't go as well as you think.

That's probably why, of all the submissions so far, the winning performance goes to...the original star of The NeverEnding Story.

Tami Stronach is the actress who played the "Childlike Empress" in the original film. She was 12-years-old at the time, not much older than Brown was in Stranger Things' first season. She went on to become a professional dancer and choreographer, which explains why her performance of the theme song is so much fun to watch.

Stronach explained to Entertainment Weekly:

Millie Bobby Brown made this dance challenge, so my daughter and I did it. I tried to do my own, and then she wanted to do one, but it was all too complicated. So we just put on the music from that scene while we were at a friend’s house, and my daughter and I did a funny dance number.

But Stronach isn't the only professional getting in on the act. Stephen Colbert, the host of CBS' Late Show, is known for his singing abilities. So is his counterpart, Jimmy Fallon from NBC's Tonight Show. The two of them got together across the vast space across broadcast networks, and performed it as well.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

With the song taking off all across the internet, original singer Limahl is ecstatic to be part of the pop culture landscape once again . He told Entertainment Weekly, "I’m so happy that 35 years later, I’m still around to be able to enjoy this."

This is actually his second 1980s hit Netflix has revived. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch also recently used a long-forgotten hit of his from the early 1980s, "Too Shy," which he performed with Kajagoogoo.

What song will Netflix revive next from the 1980s? Fans will just have to wait and listen for Stranger Things Season 4. Until then, the #NeverEndingChallenge awaits.